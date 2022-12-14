Former Ellen Degeneres DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Has Died & His Wife Is Speaking Out
"He was the backbone of this family."
A well-known dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Boss's wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed her husband's passing to People on Wednesday and has asked for privacy for her family.
TMZreports that Boss died by suicide.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
Boss often created content around dancing with his wife on his Instagram page.
His last video, posted a couple of days before his death, showed the couple dancing in front of their Christmas tree.
The couple had also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary over the weekend.
Boss was a well-known dancer in Hollywood, following his breakthrough on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and returning as an All-Star subsequently before turning into a judge in 2022.
The dancer is also famous for appearing on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show as a guest DJ in 2014, and later joining the crew permanently in 2020. He also became a co-executive producer on the show.
Boss appeared in several movies, including the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL and the 2010 film Stomp the Yard: Homecoming.
Friends of Boss shared their condolences online following the news of the dancer's passing.
DeGeneres tweeted she was heartbroken and said that tWitch was "my family and I loved him with all my heart."
\u201cI\u2019m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.\u201d— Ellen DeGeneres (@Ellen DeGeneres) 1671039830
American singer Ciara shared a TikTok video of herself and tWitch dancing and wrote "I am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us."
\u201cI am so crushed to hear the news that you are no longer with us. I\u2019ve always known you as joy, laughter, good times, and a big smile! Heaven has gained an angel today! May you rest in paradise. Praying for your family during this difficult time \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Ciara (@Ciara) 1671035937
Boss was a big member of the So You Think You Can Dance community and fellow judges from the show who worked closely with the dancer shared their grief online.
American dancer JoJo Siwa worked alongside Boss as a judge on the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance.
In an Instagram post, Siwa wrote, "twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life."
Dancer and singer Paula Abdul, who also worked with Boss on the show, calledhim a "beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community."
\u201cI\u2019m devastated to hear the news about Stephen \u201ctWitch\u201d Boss\u2019 passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community\u201d— Paula Abdul (@Paula Abdul) 1671038843
Leah Remini tweeted a video of Boss and Siwa dancing together from the So You Think You Can Dance judging table.
Emmanuel Acho also shared a video with Boss writing "you'll be missed."
\u201cYou\u2019ll be missed by brother. You\u2019ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me. \n\nStephen \u201ctWitch\u201d gone way too soon \ud83d\udc94\ud83d\udc94\ud83d\udc94. RIP tWitch.\u201d— Emmanuel Acho (@Emmanuel Acho) 1671033193
Others are sharing clips of Boss doing what he loved: dancing.
\u201cMan he made you smile when he danced, not matter what the performance was. You will be missed \ud83d\udc94#RIP #TWITCH #RIPTWITCH \ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Antoine Johnson (@Antoine Johnson) 1671034225
Freelance music publicist Eric Alper tweeted a photo of Boss with the message, "we never know what anyone else might be going through."
\u201cIf Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's passing should tell us anything, it's that we never know what anyone else might be going through. Treat people with a little bit more kindness this season.\nRIP Twitch.\u201d— Eric Alper \ud83c\udfa7 (@Eric Alper \ud83c\udfa7) 1671034904
Boss is survived by his wife Alison and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.