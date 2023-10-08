These Are The 7 Best Fall Destinations In Ontario According To Narcity's Travel Team
From quaint villages to pumpkin patches.
Autumn brings a whole new kind of magic to Ontario, painting the landscape with breathtaking shades of red and orange. There are so many incredible fall activities and destinations to experience around the province, from pumpkin patches to cute small towns.
The Narcity travel team shared some of their favourite fall destinations in Ontario and you'll want to add these spots to your plans this season.
Here are seven of the best fall destinations in Ontario according to our travel team.
Hilton Falls Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: "Hilton Falls Conservation Area is great for fall colours," Senior Writer Lisa Belmonte says. "The contrast of the reservoir water is so beautiful in the fall."
According to Lisa, this is a great spot for an easy hike if you want to see some gorgeous foliage without breaking a sweat.
Not only does the conservation area have scenic hiking and biking trails, it's also home to an enchanting waterfall and ruins of an old mill.
The Hilton Falls Trail is a 3 kilometre roundtrip that leads to the falls. The natural wonder is "a stunning reward at the end of a hike" and you'll want to snap a few photos.
The peaceful reservoir is a relaxing spot for a stroll, fall picnic, or jog.
Reservations are recommended.
Muskoka
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of my all-time favourite fall destinations in Ontario is Muskoka. I love nothing more than quaint towns and tree-lined streets, and Muskoka has it all.
The area has several different attractions and spots to visit for an idyllic fall escape.
The small town of Bracebridge is worth exploring. It has so many cute local shops and cozy cafes where you can fill up on autumn treats. You can also wander down by the water to see the colours reflected across the smooth surface.
Sandhill Nursery has an annual fall festival that's brimming with harvest fun. From a maze to massive hay bale statues, a pumpkin castle, live music and more, the event is a magical experience and totally photo-worthy.
When it comes to dining, the Dock Of The Bay is a great place to enjoy the colours while gazing over the water.
Downey's Farm
Price: $17.99 + per person for Pumpkinfest Play Area admission
When: Until October 31, 2023
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: For Writer Katherine Caspersz, Downey's Farm is a quintessential fall experience in Ontario.
"Snapping a photo among the pumpkins in front of the barn is a must-do each fall," she says. "I also love getting baked goods and pies from their market."
The farm's annual Pumpkinfest is in full swing and you can enjoy tons of festive activities.
There are wagon rides, live entertainment, farm animals, puppet shows and more as well as a sea of orange pumpkins where you can get a cute pic.
You won't want to leave without trying the pumpkin donuts.
St. Jacobs Village
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs is one of the best small towns to visit during the fall in my opinion. The quaint village is full of cozy vibes and feels like you're stepping into a storybook.
There are lots of boutiques and shops to check out as well as bakeries brimming with local, homemade goods.
One unique spot to visit is the Village Biergarten where you can dine in enchanting outdoor domes.
Another go-to place in the area is the Farmers' Market. There are so many vendors with fall treats and harvest produce. The apple fritters are a must-try.
The St. Jacobs Pumpkin Parade takes place on October 28 and its compete with a seasonal market, skating, hot chocolate and more.
Parc Omega
Parc Omega.
Price: $40.88 per adult for a day pass
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: While it may not be in Ontario, Senior Editor Helena Hanson believes that Parc Omega, located just outside of Ottawa in Quebec, is worth a fall road trip.
"The leaves are so beautiful and it's a really cute and fun place to get all of the golden, fall vibes and see all of the animals frolicking in the leaves," she says. "It's also a great time to take photos of the animals there with a pretty backdrop!"
The year-round park has a 12-kilometre self-drive safari where you can see tons of Canadian wildlife. You can expect to see see deer, elk, bison, caribou and more roaming about as you drive by.
There are carrots available at the entrance so you can feed the animals straight from your car.
The park even offers overnight stays from spring through fall where you can sleep in a tipi, tent or cabin. If you're looking for something truly magical, you can book a stay in the special wolf cabins which have panoramic windows overlooking a wolf den.
Forks of the Credit Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 17760 McLaren Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Caspersz also says that Forks of the Credit Provincial Park is worth a fall visit.
"It's an easy hiking spot perfect for a quick day trip from the GTA, but really delivers on beautiful scenery and fall colours," she explains.
Located on the iconic Bruce Trail, the park features a number of scenic hiking trails that are ripe with vibrant foliage.
Kingston
Address: Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: I spent five years in Kingston and always miss the historic city come October. The area has such a cozy atmosphere, from the glowing Victorian houses to the grey lake and leaf-filled streets of the downtown.
Due to the city's rich history, there are tons of haunted places and ghost walks you can go on, as well as terrifying experiences like Fort Fright.
Kingston is also close to places like the Thousand Islands and the U.S. I've taken a few quick trips across the border to explore the beautiful fall colours in New York State.
