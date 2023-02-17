A Recruiter Says 1 Question Will Make Or Break Your Job Interview & TikTokers Want The Answer
How you answer this question can "set the tone" for your interview.
If you're on the hunt for a job right now then you may appreciate this recruiter's TikTok videos explaining all her tips and tricks on securing a job.
TikToker Cleo, who runs the account @heyhellorecruiter, made a video about the one question all people should prepare to nail during a job interview and says it can be the one thing that stands between you and your dream job.
Cleo claims that she can tell if someone’s going to get hired or not within two minutes of an interview, and it’s all because of how they answer the question: “tell me about yourself.”
Cleo says she is a recruiter for a tech company and has seen her fair share of job candidates go through the recruitment process.
“You can give a lot by answering this question: Tell me about yourself,” Cleo says.
“I've talked to many candidates and surprisingly, this question is the easiest question to answer yet many people don't know how to answer it.”
The TikToker guarantees that this is likely the first question most candidates will be asked and the recruiter wants them to “set the tone,” when they ask it.
“Almost immediately, we can tell by the way you answer that question if you're going to be direct and concise with all the other questions we ask,” Cleo explains.
She also notes that employers can tell “if you read up on the company, or the people you're talking with,” in the way that you answer the questions.
Understandably so, many people in the comment section asked Cleo to give examples and teach them how to answer the questions, and she delivered their requests with a few follow-up videos.
“There are many ways to answer this question, but we're really asking you to tell us about yourself in relation to the position you're applying for,” Cleo says in her next video.
In her example, she tackles the eight main points interviewees should bring up during their answer.
- Why you’re qualified.
- Your experience in this industry.
- Your experience working with customers
- Express interest and the reason for why you are choosing this career.
- Why it’s not only your job but it’s a personal interest.
- Why your interest in this field helps add value to your job.
- Share something personal.
- Reason why you are interviewing for the job and your next steps.
Cleo it by recommending that job candidates “come up with a baseline” of what they want to say since they’ll have to “tailor” the answer “to each interviewer and to each company.”
In her third video, Cleo explains that the answer to this question could “make or break” you as a candidate and you should definitely practice it.
She then provides a structure for how people should approach this question and breaks it down into three components.
- “Talk about who you are.”
- “Highlight your previous accomplishments and an overview of what you’ve done.”
- “Talk about your current situation, why you’re looking and what the next steps are for you.”
Then finish the interview by saying “why you're a good fit for the role.”
People in the comment section asked her more questions such as, “what about an entry-level position? what do you say?”
Cleo responded to the comment with, “you can bring examples from your school projects and relate it to the responsibilities of the position.”
Another recruiter even chimed in and backed up Cleo’s videos by saying “it’s true. It’s also the EASIEST question to answer. Tell me about yourself AS IT RELATES to the position.”
So if you’re on the hunt for jobs, watch some of Cleo’s videos, dust off your resume and get to practicing your interview skills!
