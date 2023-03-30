TikToker Says You Should Ask These 3 Questions After A Job Interview & Employers Love It
Asking a good question can make or break your job interview.
When you're looking for a job, any tips and pieces of advice on how to land the role are essential.
One TikToker is sharing her top employment tips, and if you've recently been on LinkedIn surfing for the perfect gig, you’re going to want to jot down her notes on how to woo the company you want to work for.
TikToker Darci, who runs the account @careercoachdarci made a video about the “3 questions you should ask at the end of your interview,” and she got these tips straight from hiring managers.
Darci revealed that she asked hiring managers what makes candidates stand out to them during the interview process, and they told her the three questions that they hope candidates ask them.
“The first hiring manager said he loves to be asked about projects,” Darci said in her video.
“So you could ask something like, what project is the team currently working on? And how can I make an impact?”
@careercoachdarci
3 questions to ask at the end of your interview from hiring managers! #jobinterviewtips
The next hiring manager told Darci they enjoy when the candidate takes interest in why they joined the team.
“He said, it shows that you care, and it shows that you care about the culture of the team,” Darci explained.
“You could say something like this: 'I noticed on your LinkedIn that you joined this company about three years ago. I would love to know what your decision process was and why you decided to join this company.”
The last hiring manager told Darci that a candidate stands out when they formulate a question based on something they talked about during the interview.
“If a software or process was mentioned in the interview, ask more about that to create a conversation around it and again, it really shows that interest,” the TikToker said in her video.
Many people in the comments chimed in, and gave advice based on their own experiences.
One person wrote, “my go-to question is 'would you say you’re happy working here?' And it usually catches them off guard.”
Another wrote, “is there anything I could clarify or further explain to make me a stronger candidate for this position,” has never let me down.”
Others were more annoyed about how demanding job interviews can be and the requirement to come with good questions in hand.
One person wrote, “It’s all so extra, and it’s all so exhausting.”
“Interviews are nerve-wracking enough,” wrote another commenter. “Can we normalize not being judged for not asking a question at the end of an interview?”
Darci has lots of other videos giving advice on job hunting and the interview process, so if you’re digging around for a new gig, her TikTok account might be a handy resource.