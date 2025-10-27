Statistics Canada is still hiring for these census jobs but you have to apply soon
Statistics Canada is still hiring for 2026 census jobs that pay up to $131,000.
But the deadlines for a few positions are coming up, so you have to apply soon.
The federal statistical agency is conducting a census of the population next year.
Even though 2026 is just a few months away, hiring is continuing to happen to staff these census positions across the country.
Statistics Canada jobs for the federal census include manager, supervisor, recruitment clerk and various administrative positions.
The pay ranges from $57,000 to $131,000 depending on the job.
Some of the positions require at least a few years of post-secondary education, but a few only require a high school education.
Also, there aren't a lot of experience requirements.
But these postings close in October and November, so you have to apply soon if you want to get hired.
Here's what you need to know about the education and experience requirements for the 2026 census jobs with Statistics Canada.
Field Operation Managers
Salary: $113,278 to $131,375
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, and Yellowknife
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of a post-secondary program with a specialization in social science, statistics, library/archival work or a law-related field.
But you can get hired with a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you need to have "significant" experience in:
- planning and managing projects
- managing financial, human and material resources
Effective written and oral communication skills are required.
You must have a secure, private area to make confidential phone calls and reliable internet access at your place of residence.
Also, you need to be able to work overtime based on operational needs.
The deadline to apply is Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various census jobs
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Chisasibi, Gatineau, Laval, Lévis, Longueuil, Montreal, Quebec City, Rimouski, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme, Sept-Îles, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville, and Ville de Saguenay
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of secondary school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
- performing computer functions like sending emails, using word processing, spreadsheet and slideshow applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more
Effective written and oral communication skills are required for this job.
You must have reliable internet access and a secure, private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
Also, you need to be able to work overtime and travel occasionally based on operational needs.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Recruitment Clerk
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Nunavut
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment
- performing computer functions (including sending emails, using word processing, spreadsheet and slideshow applications, and more)
Effective oral and written communication skills are required as well.
You need to have reliable internet access and a secure, private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
Also, you must be able and willing to travel occasionally and work overtime according to operational needs.
A driver's license may be required for this job.
The deadline to apply is Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various census positions
Salary: $57,217 to $61,761
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador
Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed two years of high school or have a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- providing general administrative support services in a physical or virtual office environment.
- performing computer functions like sending emails, using word processing, spreadsheet and slideshow applications, creating virtual meeting invites, and more
Effective written and oral communication skills are required for this job.
You need to have reliable internet access and a secure, private area at your residence to make confidential phone calls.
Also, you must be willing and able to travel occasionally and work overtime according to operational needs.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Field Operations Supervisor
Salary: $73,798 to $79,511
Company: Statistics Canada
Location: Various locations in Nunavut
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have experience managing a workload and experience performing computer functions like sending emails, using word processing and spreadsheet applications, and creating virtual meeting invites.
It's required that you have experience in at least one of the following:
- working in a large-scale project with competing deadlines and conflicting priorities
- supervising a team, including assigning work and managing performance
Effective written and oral communication skills are needed for this job.
You need to have a secure, private area to make confidential phone calls and reliable internet access at your place of residence.
Also, you must be willing and able to travel occasionally and work overtime, evenings and weekends as required by operational needs.
The deadline to apply is Friday, October 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
