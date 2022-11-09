Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

inflation in canada

This Province Is Giving Residents Money If They Earn Under $100K & It's Going Out This December

An extra $400 this holiday season! 💰

Trending Staff Writer
The National Assembly of Quebec. Right: A pile of Canadian bills.

Martinmark | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

Inflation in Canada is hitting people pretty hard, and one province has taken it upon itself to help its population with some extra cash.

As per an announcement on November 9, Quebec will be giving its residents money to assist with the rising cost of living. With inflation at a multi-decade high for things like groceries, this definitely does not go unwarranted!

According to an announcement by Quebec finance minister Eric Girard, the Quebec government will be giving up to $600 to all Quebecers who make less than $100,000 a year.

And this is a direct result of the effect of inflation that Quebec residents have to deal with.

In his announcement, Girard said that this new program is "an important commitment."

"We will continue to help citizens cope with the rising cost of living," he said.

Those who make less than $50,000 a year will be getting a $600 payment, while those who make between $50,000 and $100,000 can expect a smaller $400 payment.

The payments have been promised to go out to Quebecers in December, so it could prove to be a nice little Christmas gift from the government.

This isn't the only governmental help coming down the pike in the wake of a high inflation rates. The feds have also laid out their plans to help Canadians deal with the cost of living in their Fall Economic Statement.

They includes getting rid of interest for student loans starting on April 1, 2023, providing a top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit and doubling the GST tax credit.

Hopefully, all of these measures will translate to extra savings in the coming months.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Tristan Wheeler
    Trending Staff Writer
    Tristan Wheeler is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on money and budgets and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
