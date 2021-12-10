Canada's Weather Forecast For December 'Derailed' But Frigid Conditions Will Make A Comeback
The stage is being set for "very wintry weather" between Christmas and New Year's!
It turns out that the forecast for Canada's weather "derailed" at the beginning of the month but that probably won't last for long.
The Weather Network revealed that the prediction for consistent winter weather during December is "running off the rails" since cold conditions haven't been able to lock in because of the unexpected development of a powerful jet stream over the Pacific Ocean.
That jet stream has hit B.C. with storm after storm and has forced mild Pacific air to spread east across southern Canada.
Frigid conditions are expected to build across western Canada as the jet stream slows down. A more consistent flow of arctic air should descend on Ontario and Quebec sometime between December 20 and December 25, according to The Weather Network.
If everything goes as expected, the stage will be set for weeks of "very wintry weather" — aka cold and snowy weather — between Christmas and New Year's.
That should also extend into early January.
The Weather Network's current forecast for the end of December and beginning of January predicts that most of the country will be dealing with below seasonal temperatures except for northern parts of the three territories and Quebec along with Newfoundland.
The most below seasonal temperatures are expected to be concentrated in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.
However, there could be a shift away from this. If the jet stream doesn't change as expected then mild weather will dominate.
A bunch of winter forecasts that have dropped predicted that the season would be a "weather whiplash" or a "frosty flip-flop" so the switches between cold and mild conditions will probably continue. Get ready!