Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada weather

Canada's Weather Forecast For December 'Derailed' But Frigid Conditions Will Make A Comeback

The stage is being set for "very wintry weather" between Christmas and New Year's!

Canada's Weather Forecast For December 'Derailed' But Frigid Conditions Will Make A Comeback
Aditya Chinchure | Unsplash, Joy Real | Unsplash

It turns out that the forecast for Canada's weather "derailed" at the beginning of the month but that probably won't last for long.

The Weather Network revealed that the prediction for consistent winter weather during December is "running off the rails" since cold conditions haven't been able to lock in because of the unexpected development of a powerful jet stream over the Pacific Ocean.

That jet stream has hit B.C. with storm after storm and has forced mild Pacific air to spread east across southern Canada.

Frigid conditions are expected to build across western Canada as the jet stream slows down. A more consistent flow of arctic air should descend on Ontario and Quebec sometime between December 20 and December 25, according to The Weather Network.

If everything goes as expected, the stage will be set for weeks of "very wintry weather" ⁠— aka cold and snowy weather ⁠— between Christmas and New Year's.

That should also extend into early January.

The Weather Network's current forecast for the end of December and beginning of January predicts that most of the country will be dealing with below seasonal temperatures except for northern parts of the three territories and Quebec along with Newfoundland.

The most below seasonal temperatures are expected to be concentrated in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

However, there could be a shift away from this. If the jet stream doesn't change as expected then mild weather will dominate.

A bunch of winter forecasts that have dropped predicted that the season would be a "weather whiplash" or a "frosty flip-flop" so the switches between cold and mild conditions will probably continue. Get ready!

From Your Site Articles

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Windy, Rainy Mess & 'Damage To Buildings May Occur'

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for so many areas. ❄️🌧

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Robseguin | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is in for a wild day of weather with strong winds, freezing rain, and possible snow squalls across the province.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued 22 special weather statements for heavy rain and strong winds across southern Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

BC's Three-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & There's Another 'Powerful' Storm Predicted

Buckle up, it's going to be a stormy ride. ❄️️

Singhsomendra | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

A powerful storm is predicted to hit B.C. in the coming months, according to a winter forecast.

The Farmer's Almanac is forecasting a rainy December with high winds and snow. The beginning of the month is going to be "stormy with strong winds and heavy precipitation," which seems to be more of the same for B.C. after a parade of storms in November.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less

This New Canada Winter Forecast Has A Sneak Peek At Spring & The Cold Isn't Going Anywhere

Some parts of the country could get treated to mild weather though. 👀

elora manzo | Unsplash, Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

This new Canada winter forecast has details about what to expect from the beginning of spring if you're already sick of the winter season (even though it hasn't officially started yet).

The Weather Network recently released predictions for the snowy season but also revealed a look ahead to spring that lays out a big divide across the country between cold temperatures and mild weather.

Keep Reading Show less