Toronto's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 3 Days Of Snow This Week So Bundle Up
Winter is coming! Toronto's weather forecast is calling for some snow this week, so it is time to don your warm winter scarves, beanies and boots.
The Weather Network reports snow will start dusting the 6ix this Thursday, November 25, as there is an 80% chance of precipitation that will lead to a mix of rain and some snow. It won't be too chilly that day, though, as the forecast is calling for a high of 9 C.
Friday and Saturday are both calling for about 1 centimetre of snow each throughout the day. The Weather Network is also calling for some high winds that will go up to 47 km/h on Friday, so you may want to take that into consideration when scheduling your weekend plans.
Sunday is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 1 C, which will be a pleasant break from the snow before more is expected to come early on the following week.
Other parts of Ontario are calling for heavier bouts of accumulation that could see up to 15 to 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday. Environment Canada issued several snow squall warnings in various regions in southern Ontario, which could bring on powerful blasts of winds of up to 70 km/h.
Environment Canada warns that driving during this time could potentially be dangerous, and motorists should proceed with caution when hitting the roads for their commutes since the blustery snow will make it difficult to see where you're going.
This winter could see some of the worst weather that Ontario has had within the last 25 years, as TWN predicts the province will see some seriously chilling weather heading into the holiday season.
