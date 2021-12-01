Trending Tags

Southern Ontario's December Weather Is Set To Get Super Cold & Snowy Real Quick

Winter is going to be "colder than normal" this December!

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario's December weather will be straight out of a Hallmark movie this year, so get ready to fall in love in a cookie shop or discover the true meaning of the holidays during a snowstorm.

Temperatures for December are predicted to be 3 degrees below average with plenty of snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's long-range weather forecast for Southern Ontario.

The average temperature will be -7, and people can expect 50 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month.

The first two days of December will bring snow flurries and cold temperatures followed by rain, snow showers, and flurries from December 3 to 7.

December 8 to 13 is predicted to bring mild temperatures with snow and rain followed by some colder weather from December 14 to 21 as well as flurries.

From December 22 to 31, the Almanac predicts snow showers and "very cold" weather, which will transition into milder temperatures.

A look into January

If you're already getting sick of the snow and winter weather at this point, you probably won't like January any better.

According to the Almanac's forecast, January will have an average temperature of -11.

The beginning of January will be " very cold" with flurries, and January 4 to 7 will bring more snow, especially in the east, as well as flurries.

January 8 to 16 will still be chilly with snow showers, but Southern Ontarians can look forward to a bit of break with a few days of milder temperatures from January 17 to 20 before the end of the month brings on more cold weather and snow.

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Double-Digit Highs Tomorrow & It'll Feel Like Spring

Good weather is coming, but it won't last long.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Winter is just weeks away, but if Ontario's weather forecast has shown us anything this week, it's that Mother Nature is in no rush to make cold the new normal.

Residents will start seeing a shift from this week's widespread snow on Wednesday with things remaining mostly sunny and seasonal before rain develops in the evening, but it's Thursday's forecast that is the real game-changer.

Ontario's Weather Could Hit Some Areas With 10 cm Of Snow & Driving Might Suck Today

Bundle up!

Stefania Arca | Dreamstime

In some more chilling news for Ontario's weather forecast, parts of the province could see up to 10 centimetres of snow Tuesday.

According to The Weather Network, some regions across southern Ontario are getting hit with some more accumulation. Due to weather events coming out of Alberta, Ontario is expected to be hit by "part of a storm parade that will continue over the next 10 days."

Ontario's 2022 Winter Forecast Dropped & It Will Be A 'Messy Mix Of Snow, Ice & Rain'

There will also be some mild periods of weather!

statschew | Flickr

Winter is coming. The latest update for Ontario's 2022 winter forecast was just released, and it is looking like all sorts of weather is going to hit the province this season.

While there are going to be some nicer periods, The Weather Network reports there will also be some major winter weather coming to the province, too.

Toronto's Weather Forecast Is Dumping The First Major Snowfall Of The Season Today

Even more snow for next week, too!

@daniel_milligan | Instagram, Paul Savaria | Dreamstime

Toronto's first major dumping of snow for the season is set to happen on Sunday, November 28 — and the city can expect even more snow next week.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for Toronto and they're warning of accumulating snow through Sunday.

