Southern Ontario's December Weather Is Set To Get Super Cold & Snowy Real Quick
Winter is going to be "colder than normal" this December!
Southern Ontario's December weather will be straight out of a Hallmark movie this year, so get ready to fall in love in a cookie shop or discover the true meaning of the holidays during a snowstorm.
Temperatures for December are predicted to be 3 degrees below average with plenty of snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's long-range weather forecast for Southern Ontario.
The average temperature will be -7, and people can expect 50 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month.
The first two days of December will bring snow flurries and cold temperatures followed by rain, snow showers, and flurries from December 3 to 7.
December 8 to 13 is predicted to bring mild temperatures with snow and rain followed by some colder weather from December 14 to 21 as well as flurries.
From December 22 to 31, the Almanac predicts snow showers and "very cold" weather, which will transition into milder temperatures.
A look into January
If you're already getting sick of the snow and winter weather at this point, you probably won't like January any better.
According to the Almanac's forecast, January will have an average temperature of -11.
The beginning of January will be " very cold" with flurries, and January 4 to 7 will bring more snow, especially in the east, as well as flurries.
January 8 to 16 will still be chilly with snow showers, but Southern Ontarians can look forward to a bit of break with a few days of milder temperatures from January 17 to 20 before the end of the month brings on more cold weather and snow.