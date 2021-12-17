Trending Tags

Ontario's Holiday Forecast Just Dropped & Here's Where You Can See A White Christmas

Not everywhere will see one, though. ❄️

Anjelagr | Dreamstime, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

Parts of the province will be dashing through the snow this holiday season, but, Ontario's holiday weather forecast is also calling for a green Christmas in some places.

The Weather Network (TWN) just revealed its forecast for the upcoming holidays, and while a couple of cities in Ontario are predicted to see a white Christmas, it looks like many will only be dreaming of one.

The chance of snow on Christmas is looking good for Ottawa, as TWN predicts it should stay cold enough through the next week to keep the snow that does fall on the city.

Thunder Bay and Timmins also have a high chance of seeing snow for the holiday. However, Toronto only has a "medium" chance, so you may be waking up to something a little greener.

Unfortunately (or fortunately) for those living in Windsor, it is not likely there will be snow on Christmas this year.

Participating in snowball fights or making your own Frosty the Snowman might be a difficult task for those living in Southern Ontario, as TWN is predicting that a majority of the area will be "devoid of snow" after bursts of "uncommonly high temperatures."

However, 5 to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to sprinkle near Lake Erie with a few doses of lake-effect snow by Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

"People should temper their expectations, however, as the southern-most regions will see some melting at times next week," The Weather Network said, adding that it's too soon to confidently say what it will look like.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

