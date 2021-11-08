Toronto's Weather Could See The First Sprinkling Of Snow & Chilly Temps By Next Week
It's time to throw on your warm mittens and drink some hot cocoa.❄️
Winter is coming to Toronto, but the weather won't feel like a total wonderland just yet.
While the city just had a pretty pleasant fall weekend, the Weather Network reports that a light dusting of snow is expected to fall in Toronto next week.
Next Tuesday, November 16, there's a 40% chance that there will be a sprinkling of snow over the 6ix. The Weather Network says Torontonians can expect around one centimetre of snow to trickle down from the sky.
However, the snow may not stick as temperatures are still going to be above freezing with a high of 5 C.
That being said, it's going to feel a little brisk and chilly, so you might want to make sure you bundle up! On Monday, November 15, it will feel like it's 1 C even though it's four degrees warmer.
Thursday, November 18 will be the warmest of the week at 8 C, but there's a chance it will also rain that day.
The rest of this week calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 14 C on Tuesday, November 9. All weekend is calling for a 40% chance of light rain, where all you will likely need is a light jacket.
