ontario weather

Parts Of Ontario Are Covered In Snow & Weather Advisories Warn Of Another 4 cm (PHOTOS)

It looks like a winter wonderland!

OPP _NWR | Twitter, MCR1Mutant | Twitter

Parts of Ontario received their first real taste of winter on Tuesday evening thanks to a dusting of snow that caused several weather advisories to be issued.

According to The Weather Network, the wintry conditions, which were created after Arctic air drifted down into the province, caused roads to become slippery with a significant uptick in collisions being reported by the OPP.

Environment Canada has now issued weather advisories for several regions including Barrie, Waterloo, Orillia and Southern Bruce County.

Huron, Perth, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County are expected to see around 2 to 4 centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday.

While spots like Barrie, Orillia and Oxford County are only expected to see around 2 centimetres.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," says the warning.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," it adds.

