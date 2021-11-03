Parts Of Ontario Are Covered In Snow & Weather Advisories Warn Of Another 4 cm (PHOTOS)
It looks like a winter wonderland!
Parts of Ontario received their first real taste of winter on Tuesday evening thanks to a dusting of snow that caused several weather advisories to be issued.
According to The Weather Network, the wintry conditions, which were created after Arctic air drifted down into the province, caused roads to become slippery with a significant uptick in collisions being reported by the OPP.
Snowy morning in the cemetery is still fun for Vesper
Stratford
#ONStorm
Environment Canada has now issued weather advisories for several regions including Barrie, Waterloo, Orillia and Southern Bruce County.
Add some hail or ice cubes and we have it all #onstorm #onwx
Huron, Perth, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County are expected to see around 2 to 4 centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday.
Over 7 inches of snow in northern Huron County overnight #ONStorm
While spots like Barrie, Orillia and Oxford County are only expected to see around 2 centimetres.
Ranging between 2.60" and 3.25" or 6.5-8cm in Brussels with snow still falling as of 8:10am. #onstorm #onwx
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," says the warning.
Yes, it's the "S" word! Our Arthur, Ontario facility saw some of the fluffy, white stuff today. Winter is on its way!
#snow #IAMCANARM #winter
"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," it adds.