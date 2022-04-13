A Father Saved His 10-Month-Old Baby From An Alleged Carjacker In Brampton (VIDEO)
The incident took place on Sunday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A dad heroically confronted an alleged carjacker who tried to steal his car with his baby in the backseat.
On Sunday, April 10, just before 12:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police told Narcity that they received a call about an attempted carjacking at a home in the area of Herkes Drive and Lockwood Road in Brampton.
A video of the incident shared to r/mississauga on Reddit shows the 38-year-old father strapping his 10-month-old baby into the rear seat of a white SUV.
As he goes back into the house to get his other child, a black four-door car pulls up on the street and someone dressed in all black jogs over to the SUV. The unknown suspect sat in the driver's seat as the dad came back to the vehicle with his other kid clinging to his shoulder.
"Hey! What the f*ck? Hey! Go out from there! Why are you f*cking stealing my car?" the father yells after swinging open the passenger door to confront the carjacker.
The carjacker then aggressively backs out causing the dad to skid down the with him as he carried his young child.
The suspect stopped the car before it even left the driveway, hopped out, booked it back to the car that was waiting out in the middle of the street and fled the scene.
The video ends with the dad making a call to the police about the incident that just took place.
"No physical injuries were suffered to anyone involved," Peel Regional Police media relations officer, Const. Sarah Patten, said.
The suspect is still unidentified and on the loose, but police described him as a young man wearing dark clothes.
"Residents need to be mindful of leaving your vehicle running, unattended and unlocked. It can take seconds to steal your vehicle," Patten said, and encouraged car owners to use a second set of keys to lock up if the car is left running.
The investigation is ongoing and is being carried out by the 22 Criminal investigation Bureau.
