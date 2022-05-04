NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

A Young Kid Fell Out Of A Toronto Apartment Building & Police Aren't Sure How It Happened

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Toronto Associate Editor
Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A young child fell from an apartment building this week in Toronto and is expected to fully recover from their injuries.

On Tuesday, May 3, at around 3 p.m., Toronto Police officers said in a tweet that they responded to a call in the area of Brimley Road and Ellesmere Road, which is near Scarborough Town Centre.

The child had serious injuries, and officers helped paramedics with an "emergency run." According to police, the child is expected to fully recover from their injuries as they aren't considered life-threatening.

Per CP24, paramedics said that the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre "as a precaution."

Constable David Hopkinson told CityNews Toronto that it's unclear whether the child fell from a window or balcony due to differing reports.

"This could be just an unfortunate set of circumstances," Hopkinson said.

"If it is, we wouldn't comment any further. We would consider this a private family matter. We would only comment further if we believe there is something sinister or something criminal, and charges may be warranted."

Officers said they aren't sure what caused the fall, but so far the investigation points to nothing suspicious.

The age and gender of the child haven't been shared with the public.

Narcity reached out to Toronto Police investigators for more information but didn't hear back before this article was published.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

