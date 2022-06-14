Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Will Be Lit In These Spots
Don't fill up your tank just yet.
If the state of Ontario gas prices has got you seriously reconsidering owning a vehicle, fret not, friend, because some relief could be on the way.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said on Twitter that prices could drop by 5 cents per litre on Wednesday, bringing a notable reduction to some of the province's largest cities.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE\n\n\u26fd\ufe0fPrice \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices will FALL 5 CENTS A LITRE WEDNESDAY dropping prices to 207.9/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Kitchener #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston & most of S #Ont while #Montreal & #QuebecCity falls to 216.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1655157193
The decrease will reportedly have pumps offering 207.9 cents per litre in Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and Kitchener.
I mean, anything over two dollars is hardly worth celebrating. But, hey, at least it's not another spike.
At the moment, there isn't a place in Ontario that offers gas for below $2. However, a few spots are getting close.
Peterborough, the province's unofficial haven for gas prices, could offer its drivers a respectable 202.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, making it, once again, the cheapest city to fill up.
Closely behind will be Cornwall, London and Barrie, all set to offer residents 206.9 cents per litre.
If the savings those cities offer don't impress you, then now would be the time to look at the gas gouging in some northern regions.
For example, Greater Sudbury, where everybody should be riding bikes at this point, is set to offer a whopping 220.9 cents per litre, despite a two-cent decrease.
The only place that comes close to offering prices as high as that is Thunder Bay, but even so, it's likely to offer 210.5 cents per litre on Wednesday.