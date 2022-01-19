Ontario Man Stole An $8K Guitar By Stuffing It Down His Pants & It Was All Caught On Video
He must have been wearing his Thanksgiving pants.
Guitars can be expensive, and in one of the comfiest high jinks ever, a man managed to steal one worth $8,000 by stuffing it down his pants in a Richmond Hill music store.
York Regional Police are asking for public assistance to identify the thief and the getaway driver behind the stretchy robbery.
On December 30, 2021, police report that a man allegedly entered a music store near Leslie Street south of Elgin Mills Road East and stuffed a "Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard electric guitar" down his pants before exiting the store and driving away with his accomplice.
In a video released by police, the man is seen sitting down on a stool holding the guitar before shoving the head and neck down his pants.
He then re-adjusts his jacket to cover the body of the guitar and decides to give another guitar on the rack a quick look before the video ends.
Stuffing the entire instrument into his pants take just over 30 seconds.
According to a news release, the thief is described as a white male in his 20s "wearing extremely large, baggy pants, a black coat and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball hat."
The second suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s "wearing a black mask, a black hoodie and sunglasses."
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS."