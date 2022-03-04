Editions

Toronto Police Arrest Two Men Who Allegedly Fought Over A Gun At Yonge-Dundas

TPS says they have recovered "two firearms."

Yonge and Dundas Square.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

If you happened to be by Yonge and Dundas Square on Thursday night, then you might have witnessed a crime instead of just flashing billboards and doe-eyed tourists.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) arrested two men after they allegedly fought over a gun at Yonge Street and Dundas Street on Thursday night.

TPS were called to the Yonge and Dundas area on March 3 at 11:40 p.m. for reports of two men "fighting over a gun," according to a tweet.

After the fight was broken up, both suspects attempted to flee the area. However, police were able to arrest and bring one of the suspects into custody while the other reportedly ran into the subway.

The TTC was placed on "bypass" at Dundas station, according to TPS. Additionally, "shell casing" and a firearm were recovered from the scene.

In a follow-up tweet posted at 11:58 p.m., TPS shared that they were searching the area for the missing suspect and that "temporary road closures" had been put in place.

TPS managed to locate and arrest the second suspect early on Friday morning, and TTC trains were taken off bypass, according to a tweet posted at 12:08 p.m.

Toronto Police told Narcity that "two firearms were seized and two men were arrested" and that both suspects will appear "in College Park courts."

However, TPS also told Narcity that the investigation is ongoing, and more information on the altercation will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

