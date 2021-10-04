Trending Tags

An Audi R8 Driver Fled After Crashing Into A Car On The Gardiner & A Woman Died

The driver ran off on foot.

ArchonCodex | Dreamstime

On October 3, at 1:32 a.m., Toronto police reported that they responded to a collision in the Gardiner Expressway and Islington Avenue area.

A grey Nissan was travelling eastbound on the Gardiner as well as a white Audi R8 that was driving at a high speed. The Audi R8 struck the back of the Nissan, which caused the Nissan to flip over the median guard rail.

A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old were inside the car at the time, and the woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the 61-year-old driver of the Nissan sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, however, fled the scene on foot.

The Gardiner was closed for investigation and, according to the Ministry of Transportation's official Twitter account, opened back up in the afternoon the same day.

Investigators are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen the Audi R8 before, during or after the crash.

