Toronto Police Identified A Person Of Interest In The Audi R8 Crash That Left One Dead

The collision happened on the Gardiner on October 3.

Toronto Police Identified A Person Of Interest In The Audi R8 Crash That Left One Dead
Rosevite2000 | Dreamstime

Toronto Police have named a person of interest in a two-vehicle crash on the Gardiner that left a 58-year-old woman dead and a man injured.

On Sunday, October 3, at 1:32 a.m., police reported that a grey Nissan was heading eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway in the centre lane near Islington Avenue.

A white Audi R8 was moving southbound on Highway 427 "at a high rate of speed," and, after continuing onto the eastbound Gardiner Expressway, struck the back of the Nissan. The Nissan then lost control, hit the north guard rail, and flipped onto its roof, police say.

A 58-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were in the car at the time. The woman — whom CP24 identified as Norma Buendia — was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital, according to police. The 61-year-old driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Audi R8 stopped on the right shoulder of the major highway, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Investigators have identified 30-year-old Kalyan Trivedi as a person of interest, and he's been asked to contact the police.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

