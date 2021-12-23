A Woman On 'Wheel Of Fortune' Lost An Audi On A Technicality & Fans Are Calling BS
Audi is stepping in to right the wrong. 🚙
A Wheel of Fortune contestant came super close to scoring an Audi but missed out because of a very odd timing rule and fans are not happy with it.
On Tuesday's episode of the game show, the contestant, Charlene, took a little too long to guess the letters, even though she got the correct answer in before the buzzer went off.
Charlene had made it all the way to the final round and had already secured $16,500 when she fumbled her chance to win the Audi Q3.
Fans have been calling for the show to "give her the car" ever since the episode aired, and Audi has even come out to back her on Twitter.
The category of the bonus and final round was called "What are you doing?" in which she had to guess the correct words of the puzzle.
She first incorrectly guessed "choosing the right card," but a few seconds later, she figured out the correct answer and said "choosing the right word," right before the buzzer went off.
Although she managed to answer the questions correctly before the buzzer, host Pat Sajak regretfully informed her that she still didn't win the prize because she paused too long before giving the correct answer.
"You know, this one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word,' but, as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," said Sajak.
"We'll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can't give you the prize."
After breaking the bad news, Sajak told everyone that the prize was an Audi Q3.
Viewers were left confused and outraged at the decision, given Charlene had still given the correct answer before the buzzer.
Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car.pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl— Alex Jacob (@Alex Jacob) 1640139943
Fans have since taken to social media to express their disagreement with the verdict, even creating the hashtag #GiveHerTheQ3.
Eventually, the news reached Audi, which has since shown support for Charlene and even offered to give her the Q3. The car company asked Twitter users to help track down Charlene so it could put a positive spin on the Wheel of Fortune incident.
There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene!\n\nMore to come as we help #GiveHerTheQ3.https://twitter.com/Audi/status/1473780980192325644\u00a0\u2026— Audi USA (@Audi USA) 1640232782
"There's no community like the Audi community. With your help, we tracked down Charlene!" Audi tweeted.
Since Charlene lost the car, the game show posted a video showing another contestant winning the Audi Q3 along with over $19,000, and fans in the comments of the video did not hold back from showing their support for Charlene and disagreement with the show.
One commenter wrote: "Charlene WON the car, you guys need to do the right thing. She had her correct answer in 10 seconds!"