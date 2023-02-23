A 'Wheel Of Fortune' Fail Left People Stunned & They're Calling It The 'Biggest Choke' Ever
Teen Week got off to a rough start.
Nothing brings out the closet Wheel Of Fortuneor Jeopardy fans like an epic mistake, and one Wheel contestant just served up a fail for the ages.
Fans and social media users are still in shock over the error that happened in Monday's episode of Wheel Of Fortune, when a Teen Week contestant named Khushi Talluru whiffed on her chance to win $650 and a free trip to Antigua.
Talluru, who is in Grade 10, was one letter away from solving an "Eat & Drink" puzzle and... well, it was a bit of a slam dunk.
Here's what she saw on the board: "FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT."
"Solve it or spin it or... but do something quickly," host Pat Sajak tells Talluru as she's puzzling over the board.
Talluru decides to spin and, after a painfully long pause, she throws out a letter: "G."
The audience groans over the guess, then the buzzer goes to indicate that no, "FREGH" is not the missing word.
"Uh, Juliana, it's your turn," Sajak says, just before the next contestant proceeds to solve the puzzle.
"Fresh tropical fruit!" she says.
Sajak then tries to make Talluru feel a bit better about the whole thing.
"You know, when that happens and you're sitting at home, you're saying how in the world can you — but you know, sometimes it's a word that just doesn't want to come into focus for you."
People online were simply in awe that she failed to solve the puzzle.
"This may have been the biggest choke in all of Wheel of Fortune history," read one tweet with the video.
"This may have been the biggest choke in all of Wheel of Fortune history," read one tweet with the video.
"HUGE fail," wrote one person in the replies.
"That's rough," said another.
"The best part was one audience member during the silence," wrote a user on Reddit. "'What?'"
"She'll be wanting to get a fregh start after this," joked someone else on Twitter.
Some people on TikTok were shocked by how long it took all three contestants to sort out the puzzle, especially since they bought all the vowels they could during the game.
"'I'll buy a vowel.' 'You have no money.' 'Oh,'" wrote one user.
"Are they hurting for contestants?" questioned another.
Other people on Twitter were in awe that no one had thrown out "S" by this point in the puzzle, as it's one of the more common letters in English.
Still, you could argue there have been worse fails in Wheel history, including one College Week mistake in which the puzzle was solved and the contestant simply read it wrong.
With the latest fail, it's probably best to keep one thing in mind: these aren't fully-grown adults playing the game, they're fregh-faced teenagers!