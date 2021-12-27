Almost All Of The Coldest Places On Earth Right Now Are in Canada & The Temps Are Wild
Yikes, Canada! Almost all of the coldest places in the world right now are in this country and the temperatures are seriously eye-watering.
A new weather report from extreme weather site WX-Now said that on December 27, at around 1 p.m. EST, the North Carolina village of Hatteras was the coldest spot on the planet, with eye-watering temperatures of -62 C, which can't possibly be anything but a glitch, because as of 3 p.m. EST, local North Carolina forecasts indicate the temperature is around 21 C.
This was followed by the Russian city of Jakutsk, where it was -48 C at around the same time.
The rest of the top 15 list was made up of spots from all of Canada, with the cities of Grande Prairie and Edmonton in Alberta claiming third and fourth place. Here, the conditions were -42 C and -40 C respectively. Eek.
In fact, the majority of the list was made up of regions within the province of Alberta, where Environment Canada has issued multiple severe cold warnings as of Boxing Day.
Temperatures in places like Calgary, Edson, Whitecourt and Peace River were between -36 C and -37 C as of Monday afternoon, which is easily cold enough to prompt concerns about frostbite and hypothermia.
Also on the list was Eureka in Nunavut and Blue River in B.C., as well as the Rocky House Marine Aviation Reporting Station. It was no warmer than -35 C in any of these spots.
It's no surprise then, that there are wintry weather advisories in effect all across the country right now.
This includes snowfall, blowing snow, blizzard and arctic outflow warnings in regions across the country. Yikes.
Keep warm, Canada!
