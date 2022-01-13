13 Layering Basics From Amazon Canada That Reviewers Say Are Sweet, Simple & Essential
If there's one thing Canadians are good at when it comes to fashion, it's knowing how to layer properly. Because when temperatures dip below freezing, you can't simply waltz out into the world wearing just anything.
Along with a warm winter jacket (and maybe even a pair of heated socks), you'll want to make sure the rest of your outfit is actually going to hold up against that frosty wind chill.
Here are 13 basics you can layer your outfits with so you can stay toasty on your next winter outing. You can get them all on Amazon Canada for under $45.
Women's Basic Solid Bodysuit Turtleneck
This simple bodysuit will stay tucked in, no matter how many times you put on and take off your warmer layers. You can get it in 12 colours, in sizes XS to 2XL.
Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort Yoga Full-Length High Waist Legging
These high-rise leggings will become your go-to when you exercise or as an extra layer when you're out and about in the cold. They come in seven colours and are available in sizes XS to 3XL.
Men's Slim Fit Turtleneck Sweater
This turtleneck will keep you warm and stylish this winter. It'll look great on its own and underneath your favourite jacket. You can get it in 15 colours, in sizes small to 3XL.
Dragon Fit Joggers for Women Athletic Sweatpants
These casual joggers are the perfect pants to lounge around in at home — you can even throw them over a pair of leggings when it's extra chilly outside. They come in 10 colours in sizes small to XL.
Amazon Essentials Womens Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket
This thermal fleece sweater is a best seller on Amazon Canada, with over 18,000 rave reviews. You can get it in black, but it's also available in 29 other colours, in sizes XS to 2XL.
High-Waisted Fleece Leggings with Pockets
These cozy leggings are lined with fleece, which will provide you with extra warmth if you want another layer under your pants. They're currently available in five colours including gray and dark blue, in sizes XS to 2XL.
Gildan Men's 5-Pack Crewneck Cotton T-Shirts
This set of five cotton t-shirts will make it a heck of a lot easier to figure out what to wear under your favourite sweater every day. They come in sizes small to 2XL and you can get them in an all-white pack, too.
Emprella Thermal Underwear Set For Women
This thermal set comes with a top and bottoms that are sweat-wicking and lined with fleece for extra warmth. They're great base layers for outdoor winter activities, but they can also be worn on their own. They're available in sizes small to XL.
Men's Ultra Soft Warm Cotton Fleece Lined Base Layer Top & Bottom Thermal Set
This cotton set includes a shirt and pants and are lined with fleece for extra warmth. They're currently available in two colours, black and dark grey, in sizes small to XL.
Gildan Men's 2-Pack Heavy Cotton T-Shirt
These heavy cotton t-shirts are perfect for layering under sweaters without making you overheat. You can pick up a pair in more than 50 colours, in sizes XS to 3XL.
Amazon Essentials Women's 3/4 Sleeve Scoop Neck Tunic
This relaxed-fit top can be worn as a comfortable layer under bigger sweaters and jackets. You can get it in five colours like burgundy and navy, in sizes XS to 2XL.
High Waisted Leggings-Yoga-Pants with Pockets
According to reviewers, these leggings are buttery soft and will feel great against your skin. They're full length, which will make them great to wear underneath pants on super cold days, too.
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
This basic crewneck is versatile and easy to throw on over just about anything. It's available in 30 colours in sizes XS to 2XL.
