Sport Chek's Friends And Family Event Is Back & You Can Save On Winter Gear This Weekend
This promo code gets you 25% off regular items and an extra 10% off sale items.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're looking to buy a new pair of hockey skates or a winter jacket, now's the time to do so because Sport Chek's Friends & Family Event is back! Now until November 8, you can get 25% regular-priced items and an extra 10% off sale items.
When you're shopping online, you just have to use the code FF21NOV to get the discount. Unfortunately, some brands are excluded from this promotion like Apple, YETI, Tentree and select Nike.
You can still find a ton of winter-essential items at a great price. This Columbia Men's Ridgeview Peak Hooded Jacket is already on sale for $107.97 (originally $179.99) but with the promo code, you only pay $97.17.
These McKINLEY Men's Alpine Shell Winter Boots are currently $109.99 but with the promo code, they could be yours for just $82.49. With the holidays coming up, every dollar counts and you can get winter-ready without blowing your budget.
