Sport Chek's Friends And Family Event Is Back & You Can Save On Winter Gear This Weekend

This promo code gets you 25% off regular items and an extra 10% off sale items.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking to buy a new pair of hockey skates or a winter jacket, now's the time to do so because Sport Chek's Friends & Family Event is back! Now until November 8, you can get 25% regular-priced items and an extra 10% off sale items.

When you're shopping online, you just have to use the code FF21NOV to get the discount. Unfortunately, some brands are excluded from this promotion like Apple, YETI, Tentree and select Nike.

You can still find a ton of winter-essential items at a great price. This Columbia Men's Ridgeview Peak Hooded Jacket is already on sale for $107.97 (originally $179.99) but with the promo code, you only pay $97.17.

These McKINLEY Men's Alpine Shell Winter Boots are currently $109.99 but with the promo code, they could be yours for just $82.49. With the holidays coming up, every dollar counts and you can get winter-ready without blowing your budget.

Sport Chek

Details: The Friends & Family Event is back at Sport Chek until November 8. You can get 25% off regular-priced items with the promo code FF21NOV and an extra 10% off already marked-down items.

Find It On SPORT CHEK

Those who crave the finer things in life need not worry about going in the red. Michael Kors is having a massive early Black Friday sale with savings of 50% and, in some special cases, a whole lot more.

With winter right around the corner, Canadians are preparing for the chilly weather by shopping for puffer jackets and cozy sweaters.

Brr, it's cold in here! A lot of us are looking to create a more warm and cozy environment at home now that the temperature's dropping and weighted blankets are a popular item this season.

Many critics are calling Squid Game, Netflix's most popular series of all time, "an allegory of capitalist hell" but IMO, it's also a love letter to tracksuits.

