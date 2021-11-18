Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

These Top-Rated Smart TVs Are On Sale At Amazon Canada & Honestly, Who Wouldn't Want An Upgrade?

They'll make movie night even better! 🍿

These Top-Rated Smart TVs Are On Sale At Amazon Canada & Honestly, Who Wouldn't Want An Upgrade?
@tclelectronics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are right around the corner, a lot of brands are pumping out early Black Friday deals this week that you won't want to miss.

For today only, there are two TCL Smart Android TVs you can buy on sale at Amazon Canada. The first one is the 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for $399.99 (originally $569.99) and the second is the 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for $499.99 (originally $749.99).

Both TVs are equipped with 4K resolution and HDR, which means they'll deliver stellar visuals and vivid colours. Google Assistant and Chromecast are features that are already built in, making connecting and controlling your devices a total breeze.

Both TVs can also be connected via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI and Ethernet and can be mounted on a tabletop or wall.

Either would make a fantastic gift idea or an excellent upgrade to your own home theatre experience.

Amazon Canada

Price: $399.99 and up

Details: Today only, you can get a huge discount on a TCL Smart Android TV at Amazon Canada. You can get a 55-inch TV for $399.99 (originally $569.99) or a 65-inch TV for $499.99 (originally $749.99). Time to queue up Netflix!

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Black Friday Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know

Tips on how to save money, stay on budget and get early access to the best deals.

@casper | Instagram, Valentin Armianu | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the most exciting shopping events of the year, Black Friday, is just around the corner. You can finally save big bucks on everything you've been wishing for all year: a 4K TV, a new laptop, a designer bag and so much more.

Keep Reading Show less

Lovehoney Is Having An Early Black Friday Sale & Sex Toys Are Up To 60% Off Right Now

You gotta hop on this deal now if you want to get off.

Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, @lovehoneyofficial | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Naturally, a sex toy isn't something you put on your Christmas wishlist for your whole family to see. It's just one of those things we have to get ourselves, you know?

Keep Reading Show less

6 Weighted Blankets That'll Keep Your Loved Ones Warm & Snug This Holiday Season

Might have to gift one to yourself, too. 🎁

Endy, Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Do you know someone who just can't deal with winter? Well, along with other cozy gift ideas like heated slippers and funky socks, you should consider adding a weighted blanket to your shopping list.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals In Canada You Can Shop For Now

Save big on your favourite brands like Old Navy, Michael Kors, Nordstrom and so many more!

@aerie | Instagram, @rwco | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cyber week is the best time of the year to save on gifts and treats for yourself. This year, shipping delays are leading many Canadians to get their holiday shopping done earlier.

Keep Reading Show less