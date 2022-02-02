Here Are All The Live Sports You Can Stream On DAZN Canada In February
Including the Super Bowl and Halftime Show.
February is shaping up to a jam-packed month for sports fans.
Those who love to watch football, rugby and soccer but don't have cable at home would benefit from getting a DAZN subscription. A monthly subscription in Canada costs $20 which is essentially the same price as a premium Netflix subscription.
There's also the option to sign up for an annual subscription for $150 which saves you $90 in the long run.
With DAZN, you can stream live and on-demand sports including NFL and Premier League on your laptop, TV, phone or any other device you want. You can also skip overspending on pay-per-view and just stream UFC games here, instead.
Here is everything streaming on DAZN in February 2022:
- Premier League: Burnley vs Watford - Saturday, February 5
- Rugby 2022 Six Nations Championship - starting Saturday, February 5
- NFL Pro Bowl - Sunday, February 6
- Premier League: Burnley vs. Man United - Tuesday, February 8
- ELF Cup: Liverpool vs. Leicester City - Thursday, February 10
- FA Cup: Norwich vs. Man City - Saturday, February 12
- NFL Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, February 13
- UEFA Champions League: PSG vs. Real Madrid - Tuesday, February 15
- Premier League: Man City vs. Tottenham - Saturday, February 19
- Premier League: Leeds vs Man United - Sunday, February 20
- UEFA Championship League: Villarreal vs. Juventus - Tuesday, February 22
- UEFA Championship League: Atlético vs. Man United - Wednesday, February 23
- FA Cup: Man United vs. Watford - Saturday, February 26
