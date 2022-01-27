Trending Tags

Here's How To Watch The AFC & NFC Championship Games In Canada If You Don't Have Cable

Plus the 2022 Super Bowl and halftime show! 🏈

Commerce Editor
Aspenphoto | Dreamstime, Danny Raustadt | Dreamstime

With the 2022 Super Bowl just a few weeks away, that means the AFC and NFC Championship Games are around the corner.

Both games are on Sunday, January 30. No cable? No problem. There's a way you can stream the games for cheap.

You can sign up for a one-month DAZN subscription for just $20. Here, you'll be able to stream football and other sports 24/7 on your laptop, TV, phone or any other device you want.

You'll be able to stream the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 30 at 3:05 p.m. EST where the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs. After that, you can go right into the NFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. EST where the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams.

If you watched the nail-biting Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game last week, then you know these two title games could go either way and your fantasy football group chat is going to be LIT!

With DAZN, you'll also be able to stream the Super Bowl and halftime show on Sunday, February 13, plus other sporting events scheduled for February including a ton of Premier League matches and Rungvisai vs. Cuadras: Fight Night if you're into boxing.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games plus the Super Bowl LVI when you sign up for DAZN, one of the top sports streaming services in the world.

A one-month subscription is only $20 (which you can cancel at any time) but you can also sign up for an annual subscription for $150 which saves you $90 in the long run.

