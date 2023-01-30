Super Bowl 2023 Teams & Halftime Performers Are Set & Here's All You Need For The Big Game
We're just in it for the commercials.
The matchup is set for Super Bowl LVII, with the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in between star-studded commercials on February 12.
One of the biggest pop-culture events on the U.S. calendar is shaping up to be particularly special this year, with controversial ads, a huge halftime performance and plenty of other storylines set to unfold in the Arizona desert.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Super Bowl, a.k.a Super Bowl LVII.
(That's Super Bowl 57, if you're not used to counting in Roman numerals.)
Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-7 in the NFC Championship game to reach the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 29.
The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl on the same day with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
Both teams had a record of 16-3-0 in the NFL's regular season.
This will mark the Eagles' fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first time back since winning their only championship in 2017.
The Chiefs will be appearing in their fifth Super Bowl and third in the last four years. They've won two Super Bowl championships, including their most recent one in 2021.
When is the Super Bowl 2023?
Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. MST (3:30 p.m. PST or 6:30 p.m. EST).
Where is Super Bowl 2023?
Super Bowl 2023 will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The stadium is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and college football's annual Fiesta Bowl.
The building has a regular capacity of 63,400 but it can expand to seat 73,000 for "mega-events," according to its website. It also has a retractable roof, although it's unclear whether the top will be open for the big game.
The stadium previously hosted the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2015.
How can I watch Super Bowl 2023 without cable?
The 2023 Super Bowl will air on FOX in the United States. If you have that channel on cable or satellite, then you're set.
If you don't have cable or satellite, you can watch the Super Bowl (and the halftime show) in the U.S. on streamers such as Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV and YouTube TV. Those streamers offer free days or discounted monthly rates when you sign up as a new user, so you can always join and then cancel afterward.
Canadians can catch the game on CTV, although it won't have all the same commercials as the U.S. feed. Canadians can also sign up via the subscription DAZN app.
Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime?
Rihanna will be the halftime performer at Super Bowl 2023, in a rare live appearance for the Grammy-winning artist.
Rihanna is the wealthiest female entertainer in the world with a net worth of over $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. She's built much of that wealth through her FENTY lingerie line in recent years while her music has taken a backseat.
Rihanna has not been on tour since 2016, so this will be a special treat for fans. She also hasn't performed on a live broadcast in several years.
She released her first new music in years in late 2022 with Lift Me Up, a single that she put out for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track has since been nominated for an Oscar.
Rihanna was actually asked to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019, but she told Vogue that she turned down the opportunity in a gesture of support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
If you're only interested in watching the halftime show, you can expect it to happen about 90 minutes after the start of the game, which works out to about 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST). The show will last about 20-30 minutes.
Who won Super Bowl LVI?
The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.
Where can I watch the 2023 Super Bowl commercials?
Although the U.S. cable broadcast is the easiest place to find all of this year's Super Bowl ads in one place, most brands also plan to release their pricey commercials online.
Expect ads from Budweiser (starring Kevin Bacon), M&M's (with Maya Rudolph), Doritos (starring Jack Harlow) and a Breaking Badspoof with PopCorners, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
FOX set a record by charging more than US $7 million for a 30-second ad at the Super Bowl this year, Bloomberg reports.
Where is the next Super Bowl?
The next Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024. The community is a suburb of Las Vegas.