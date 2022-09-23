Is Taylor Swift Really Going To Perform At The 2023 Super Bowl? Here's What We Know
Timing is key!
Who's better than professional detectives at investigating about celebrities? Celebrity stans certainly rank right up there -- particularly if they are of the Taylor Swift fandom ilk (aka the Swifties).
In a recent turn of events, T-Swift fans were quick to speculate that their beloved singer would headline the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, following social media activity by the National Football League (NFL).
The online theories were prompted by a partnership-related post from the NFL Instagram page for the forthcoming Super Bowl.
If you're wondering why such a partnership would determine Swift's itinerary, it's because, for the longest time, the NFL was sponsored by Pepsi while the Bad Blood singer has been tied up with rivals Coca-Cola. It obviously created a conflict of interest for her.
However, all of that seems to have changed this year after NFL decided to swap out the soft drink company for Apple Music as their new sponsor.
The NFL even announced this partnership at midnight, a time closely associated with the Bad Blood singer -- with two of her recent albums dropping midnight, and a number of her tracks featuring the word "midnight" as well.
\u201cThat\u2019s 100% a Taylor Swift superbowl halftime show hint. Posted at midnight. In the Midnights font. SEE YOU IN FEBRUARY.\n #TaylorSwift #tsmidnights\u201d— Tiffany Janell Ray (@Tiffany Janell Ray) 1663952174
Not only that, but Swift is actually releasing an album titled "Midnights" next month.
However, since the rumours about her performing at the halftime show started gaining momentum, People has debunked the claims.
According to the news outlet, Swift wouldn't not be headlining the show. The reason is her busy schedule ahead of the release of her upcoming studio album.
An official statement is yet to come from the singer or her representatives.
So, all we can do right now is wait. Swifties think the ball is in NFL's court.