Rihanna's Sign Interpreter Stole The Super Bowl Halftime Show & She Went So Hard (VIDEO)

What's ASL for "iconic"?

ASL interpreter Justina Miles performing at Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

FOX

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance was epic enough in its own right, but her American Sign Language interpreter is also winning plenty of praise for absolutely crushing her translation of Riri's biggest songs.

Justina Miles, 20, has pilled up millions of likes and views across TikTok and other platforms for her all-out signing of Rihanna's music on Sunday.

The videos show Miles absolutely vibing along with the music, especially B*tch Better Have My Money.

"The sign language interpreter was not fking around," reads the text over one of Miles' videos, which has over 8 million views on TikTok.


"Sign language with long nails is just so satisfying idk why," added a commenter.

"She was the real halftime show," said another.

"It was the 'brrrrra brrrra brra," observed a third.

Another video shows Miles signing and dancing along to Rude Boy, with the caption "a star is born" over top of it.


"This was her show ft. Rihanna," wrote one person in the comments.

Rihanna's FENTY SKIN brand also chimed in with crown, fire and heart emojis.


This is actually not Miles' first taste of viral fame. She blew up back in 2020 with her version the #CrushOnYouChallenge on TikTok, where she danced and signed along to Lil' Kim's Crush On You.

Lil' Kim ultimately reposted the video on Instagram, according to local news outlet BillyPenn in Philadelphia.

The deaf Philly native has posted several more ASL musical performances on her TikTok in recent months.


Miles is the first deaf female performer at a Super Bowl halftime show, and she made it clear that she was ready for the moment during her pre-show press conference.

"I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience," she told CNBC ahead of the game.

Miles also performed the ASL version of Lift Every Voice And Sing, the Black national anthem, during the Super Bowl.

"You ate that sign language performance," reads one of the comments on her Instagram page.


"Just gonna say what we're all thinking," added another commenter. "You need your own show next Super Bowl."

