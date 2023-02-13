All The 2023 Super Bowl Movie Trailers Are Here From Marvel & 'Fast X' To 'The Flash' (VIDEOS)
This summer looks STACKED!
While there were plenty of buzzy commercials at the 2023 Super Bowl, nothing got fans more excited on Sunday than trailers for some of the biggest movies coming out this year.
Major studios including Marvel, Warner Bros. and Paramount dropped trailers for their big summer blockbusters, and it's safe to say that we're in for plenty of action.
In case you missed them, here are all the trailers that dropped ahead of, or during, Super Bowl Sunday.
Creed III
Release date: March 3
Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut this March with Creed III, which will see his boxing champ Adonis Creed face off against an old childhood friend, played by Jonathan Majors.
We recently spoke to Majors about the film, and he said the fight scenes in particular are intense.
"We went after it," Majors told Narcity. "And when we threw those punches, we threw them with intention."
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Release date: May 5
Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and the rest of the Guardians return for one last ride in director James Gunn's final Guardians Of The Galaxy movie at Marvel.
The trailer teases plenty of action, music and emotion, as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) comes face-to-face with his maker.
Fast X
Release date: May 19
The tenth instalment in the Fast And The Furious franchise promises to pit Dom (Vin Diesel) against a motorcycle-riding villain played by Jason Momoa, with plenty of other familiar faces mixed in including Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and a digitally-resurrected Paul Walker (yikes?).
We could tell you what this one's about, but you probably already know.
It's about family.
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
Release date: June 9
The seventh Transformers movie looks like it'll be pretty nostalgic for millennials, as this will be the first one to include the animal transformers from Beast Wars, the late '90s animated series.
Paramount has already released a longer trailer for the flick, but the Super Bowl ad is more of a commercial for the Porsche Transformer, Mirage.
The Flash
Release date: June 16
Warner Bros. finally dropped a full trailer for its upcoming movie The Flash, which is due to finally come out after years of troubled production and even more troubling headlines around its star, Ezra Miller.
Miller has apparently cleaned up their act enough to get this movie across the finish line, and the folks in charge of DC movies sayThe Flash might be "one of the greatest superhero movies ever made."
It also happens to have two Batmen in it, with Ben Affleck reprising his recent role and Michael Keaton making a comeback as the same Batman he first played in 1989.
If that leaves you feeling confused, then we should point out that this movie also includes two Flashes (both played by Ezra Miller) and a new Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle).
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Release date: June 30
Harrison Ford returns for one last(?) ride as Indiana Jones, the whip-cracking adventurer who is still somehow adventuring in his twilight years.
The trailer teases Disney's own "dial of destiny" magic, as they've once again used their de-aging technology to make Ford look about 50 years younger for certain scenes.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in this one, so here's hoping she brings some of that Fleabag charm to counter Ford's gruffness.