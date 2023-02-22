Toronto Comicon 2023 Arrives Next Month & Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Event
You could meet Luke from Gilmore Girls!
Toronto Comicon 2023 is just around the corner, and fans of all things geek are gearing up to attend this year's event. Whether you're a seasoned cosplayer or a newcomer to the scene, there's something for everyone at Toronto's Comicon.
The event will take place over the course of three days, from March 17th to 19th, at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and will feature a wide range of activities and exhibits for attendees to enjoy. From celebrity panels and Q&A sessions to workshops and photo ops, there's no shortage of things to see and do.
You can buy your tickets on Fan Expo's website at an advanced price of $22 for a day or $55 for a 3-day pass. Advanced prices are available till March 2, after which prices rise to $27 and $55, respectively.
Of course, one of the biggest draws of any Comicon is the opportunity to dress up in your favourite cosplay. Whether you're looking to recreate a classic comic book character or a more obscure anime protagonist, Toronto Comicon is the perfect place to show off your skills.
In addition to the cosplay contest, there will be many celebrity guests you could run into, including:
- Scott Patterson, Gilmore Girls
- Sean Gunn, Guardian of the Galaxy
- Steve Agee, Guardian of the Galaxy, Peacemaker
- Robbie Amell, FLASH
- Danielle Panabaker, THE FLASH
- Carlos Valdes, THE FLASH
- Matt Ryan, Constantine
- Emily Swallow, The Mandalorian
- Andy Serkis
You'll get to also watch your favourite comic book artists go head-to-head in Sketch Duels, back by popular demand at this year's event. This friendly competition showcases their talent as they create original art in real-time, using nothing but their pens and imagination.
Fans can attend Q&A sessions with their favourite creators, participate in interactive workshops and panels, or browse the vendor hall, which features over 400 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of merchandise, from comics and graphic novels to action figures and collectibles.
For anyone interested in the comic book industry, the Artist Alley is a must-visit experience. Here, you'll find a diverse range of talented artists, including rising stars and industry veterans, all showcasing their unique styles and techniques.
With so much to see and do, Toronto's Comicon is a must-attend event for anyone who loves pop culture and wants to immerse themselves in a world of creativity, imagination, and fun. So why wait? Get your tickets today and get ready to experience the ultimate fan event!