'Ant-Man 3' Star Kathryn Newton Was Shocked By Her Action Figure & Size Definitely Matters
""Maybe that's what I look like?"
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton has been on plenty of movie and TV posters in the past, but getting her very own action figure was a big step for the newly-minted Marvel hero.
Newton's resume includes hits like Supernatural and Freaky, but she's entering a new world this year as Ant-Man's size-changing teenaged daughter, Cassie Lang, in Quantumania.
With that in mind, you can imagine how she might've felt when she held her own action figure for the very first time — especially since something was a little off.
"I was like, 'Why doesn't it look like me?'" she recalled during a recent sit-down interview with Narcity. "She's really big, and Ant-Man's really small."
Newton says she first opened up the action figure while sitting down with her castmates Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) during an event in New York earlier this month.
"We looked at it and they just looked at me and they were like, 'The next one will look more like you,'" she said. "Maybe that's what I look like! I don't know."
The Freaky star admits she's still absolutely thrilled to see a toy form of herself in the real world, especially since there will surely be more action figures in the future.
"Oh my God, it's a dream come true to be an action figure!" she said. "I need that action figure."
Although it's her first time in the MCU, Newton's already handling it like a pro. She says it's been a thrill to see fans dressing up like her and geeking out over the movie, and she's looking forward to carrying that on in future MCU films.
"I'm really hopeful that they love Cassie," she said.
Paul Rudd, who plays Cassie's dad (and Ant-Man) Scott Lang, says he was impressed by Newton throughout the whole Quantumania experience.
"She's such a capable actor and a real sweet person," Rudd told Narcity in a separate interview. He added that he really enjoyed "sitting back and watching her do her thing, because she's great, and I think will continue to be awesome in the role."
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theatres everywhere on February 17.