Jonathan Majors Compared His 'Creed III' Fights To 'Ant-Man' & He's Loving His 'Villain Era'
Paul Rudd said he's "intimidating."
Jonathan Majors gets to play the bad guy in both Creed III and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania this spring, and while he says the “physicality” of both roles was pretty intense, only one of them left him with bruises.
Majors is set to appear as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania this February, followed a few weeks later by his turn as Michael B. Jordan’s new boxing foe, Damian, in the Rocky spinoff, Creed III.
Majors says that despite all the CGI in Ant-Man, his role is just as physical and intense as it is in Creed. “This sh*t is full-on,” Majors told Narcity during a recent roundtable interview for Creed.
He added that both of the roles were “extremely physical,” and that Michael B. Jordan really pushed him to deliver the best “boxing body” possible for Creed. That’s why Majors’ co-stars might have seen him skipping rope and punching air in between takes on Ant-Man.
“Mike was like, ‘Hey bro, it’s gonna be tough,’” Majors recalled. “We went after it, and when we threw those punches we threw them with intention.”
Creed III trailer.MGM | Youtube
Jordan starred in the previous two Creed films, and this one marks his debut as a director as well. But that doesn’t mean Majors pulled his punches against the boss.
“I mean, we had to make contact,” Majors said.
Majors says he had to train like a pro and learn an athlete's lifestyle for his role in Creed, and discipline was key to making that happen.
"I'm a Black man from Texas who didn't go to jail. I've got self control and discipline out the a**," he said.
Majors also credited one of his boxing coaches with giving him a bit of advice for getting inside the head of his character, Damian.
"People fight the way they live," he explained. Once he learned that, all his training simply became an "acting exercise" in order to understand how Damian would fight.
Majors also compared the experience of boxing with Jordan to fighting with Paul Rudd in his Marvel role, which sees him play the villainous Kang the Conqueror.
“I didn’t get any bruises from Kang,” he said, “but there’s bruises and contusions from Creed for sure.”
Rudd described his fight scenes with Majors as "intense" in a separate interview with Narcity for the Ant-Man sequel.
"I really felt like the heavyweight champion of the world was taking some swings at me," Rudd said.
"Jonathan is an intimidating figure."
Paul Rudd on 'Ant-Man 3' Interview. Narcity | Youtube
Between playing Damian and Kang, Majors says he's excited to be entering his "villain era" as an actor. He previously played heroes in HBO's Lovecraft Country and The Last Black Man In San Francisco.
It's unclear whether he'll be around for future Creed movies, but we'll be seeing plenty more of him in the MCU going forward, especially with the next Avengers movie titled The Kang Dynasty.
Creed III opens in theatres everywhere on March 3.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is out now.