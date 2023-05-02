'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Star Will Poulter On Why Adam Warlock Sounds Like Prince Harry
Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock is quite literally a golden prince in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and he says that was a big factor in how he came up with the character’s “entitled” accent and attitude.
Marvel Comics fans will know Adam Warlock well as a god-like, often heroic figure who has been around for over 50 years.
However, Poulter’s Adam Warlock is something a bit different, as he’s basically a super-powered yet naive tool of the Sovereign, a villainous golden-skinned alien race. The character is as strong as he is clueless, although director James Gunn does hint that he'll find a more heroic path in the future — once he gets over being a spoiled golden boy.
"This was Adam in his infancy," Poulter told Narcity during a recent interview. "You're seeing Adam as a very young person and at the early stages of his development."
\u201cFirst clip of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.\n#GotGVol3\u201d— Rotten Tomatoes (@Rotten Tomatoes) 1682798401
Poulter acknowledges there is a certain British royal quality to his character. That includes an accent that might remind audiences of Prince Harry or Prince William, although he didn't call either of them out by name.
“There’s certainly an entitlement to Adam that is as yet unearned,” Poulter said. He added that the gold-skinned Sovereign “do have a kind of regal element to them,” and he blended that idea with the British royal accent, better known as Received Pronunciation, to come up with his take on Adam.
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha in Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3."Marvel Studios
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the end of director James Gunn's trilogy, and that means most of the cast will be going their separate ways.
However, this is only the beginning for Poulter, and the door is clearly open for him to pop elsewhere in the MCU in the years ahead.
But where will he appear next? Poulter says he hasn't been given a roadmap yet.
"Honestly, if I did, I'd tell you," he told Narcity, adding that he's very grateful just to be in the MCU.
It'll be interesting to see what he looks like beyond this point, and how he develops and the choices he makes. I'd love to see what that looks like."
Poulter says he loves how Marvel tells stories over multiple movies, and he can't wait to see what happens next with his villain-turned-hero.
"I have full faith in the powers that be as to what Adam will do next, and where he will go," he said.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Chukwudi Iwuji, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.
The film from director James Gunn opens in theatres everywhere on May 5.