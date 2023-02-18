'Ant-Man' Star Kathryn Newton Helped Bring Bill Murray To The MCU & They Bonded Over Golf
"Bill Murray called my mom."
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania doesn't include any scenes at the golf course, but Marvel will have to work that into a sequel for Kathryn Newton's sake.
The actress plays Ant-Man's size-changing daughter Cassie Lang in the Marvel flick, but there was a time in her life when she almost decided to become a pro golfer instead.
Newton ultimately decided to pursue acting but she is still an avid golfer, and that's how she first met and bonded with Bill Murray, who later asked her for "permission" to be in Quantumania.
"You're welcome! Bill Murray's in this movie because of me," Newton joked during a recent interview with Narcity. "I think he would've been in the movie anyway," she added.
‘Ant-Man’ Star Kathryn Newton On Recruiting Bill Murray & Giant-Sizing Her Dogsyoutu.be
Newton won't take all the credit, but the actress suspects she did have something to do with Murray's decision to join Quantumania as Krylar, a power broker in the film's trippy Quantum Realm. And she owes it all to golf.
"We did play golf together, and I was playing with (pro golfer) Jordan Spieth, and I was trying to be cool and like, look at me, I'm a good golfer but I'm also like, a superhero. It's no big deal!" she recalled.
"And then a couple of months later, Bill Murray called my mom."
Newton's mom handed her the phone and Murray revealed that he was about to join the cast, although he wanted her blessing first.
"He was like, 'I think I want to join the MCU. I wanted to ask your permission If I could be a part of your movie.' And I was like 'Yeah, yeah, that's fine. Maybe you should call anybody else and ask them?'"
She added that Ant-Man co-star Michael Douglas is also a big golfer, but there was simply no time to hit the links while they were all shooting the film in London.
However, they did get a chance to make up for that later.
"We played together in Scotland when the movie was over," she said.
You can catch Newton in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania right now in theatres everywhere.
The film also stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and, of course, Bill Murray.