Jimmy Kimmel Is Returning As Host Of The Oscars & Here's Everything You Need To Know
He says its "either a great honor or a trap."
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host of the Oscars next year.
The late-night talk show host will lead the show in March, the show's producers announced in a joint statement on Monday.
"We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage," executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in the statement. "We know he will be funny and ready for anything!"
The last time Kimmel hosted the show was in 2018 and he seems ready to return for another round.
"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," Kimmel said in a statement.
When are the 2023 Oscars?
The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.
"Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars," academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang said in a statement on Monday.
"His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide."
When did Jimmy Kimmel last host the Oscars?
Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts of the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018.
His first Oscar-hosting gig involved the famous Best Picture mixup in 2017, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally declared La La Land to be the winner instead of Moonlight.
The 2023 ceremony will mark his third time hosting the ceremony.
Who else was asked to host the 2023 Oscars?
The Academy hasn't said who else was asked to host the Oscars next year.
Back in August during one of his shows, Chris Rock said he was asked to host the show in 2023, but he declined the offer, reported the Arizona Republic Newspaper.
Rock made headlines following the 2022 Oscars after he was slapped onstage by Will Smith. The incident happened when Rock was introducing an award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.
"Jada, I love ya!" Rock said. "G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."
Smith was later banned from the Oscars for 10 years.
Who hosted the Oscars in 2022?
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes hosted the 2022 Oscars, which drew in 16.6 million viewers, Variety reported.
Even though the viewership in 2022 was up 58% from 2021, it was still the second-worst ratings performance in the history of the show, according to Variety.
When will nominations be announced for the 2023 Oscars?
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on January 24.
The voting window will stay open for just five days between January 12-17, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Who are the contenders for the 2023 Oscars?
While the nominations have yet to be announced, predictions are already being made on which actors and films will take home a gold statue.
Entertainment Weekly predicts Top Gun: Maverick,The Fabelmans,Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Elvis will be up for the top award of Best Picture.
As for best actor, the publication says that may go to Colin Farrell for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale or Hugh Jackman for The Son.
Variety notes Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up that was featured in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film will be the song to beat for best original song.