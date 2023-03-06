Here's How To Watch The 2023 Oscars In Canada This Weekend — With Or Without Cable
Everything you need to know about what's nominated, who's hosting and how to watch.👇
If you've been wondering what channel the 2023 Oscars is on and how to watch it in Canada — we've got you covered!
This year's Oscars ceremony is just around the corner and it's your chance to catch up on your favourite celebs, fashion icons and, of course, blockbuster movies.
Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards there's so much to look forward to, including a Rihanna performance and multiple Canadian Oscar nominees.
Hopefully, this year viewers will see a lot less of the Chris Rock slap drama that took over 2022's event, and more of a focus on impressive and significant on-screen performances.
Ahead of the big night, here's everything you need to know about watching the Oscars from right here in Canada, whether you have cable or not.
When is the Oscars?
The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PT.
How to watch the Oscars in Canada
In Canada, you can watch the televised Oscars ceremony live via CTV.
If you don't have cable, it will also be possible to watch the event via CTV.ca, although you will have to select a provider and sign in with a CTV account.
Canadians can also catch the ceremony through the CTV app on Android and iOS.
According to CTV, it will also be possible to stream the broadcast live if you have a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or Fubo TV.
Who is hosting the 2023 Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the star-studded event this year, marking his third time doing so.
Viewers (hopefully) won't have to worry about his wellbeing at the event either as, according to Vulture, this year there will be a newly-formed crisis team at hand to ward off any slap-like behaviour.
Also involved in presenting the show are Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, and Melissa McCarthy, to name a few.
Meanwhile, fresh off the success of her Super Bowl show, Rihanna will be performing at the 2023 Oscars.
The Academy confirmed the singer will perform the song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Meanwhile, a number of Canadians have been nominated for Oscars this year, including Domee Shi of Turning Red, Chris Williams, the writer and director of The Sea Beast, and Brendon Fraser for his performance in The Whale.
What's nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars?
The ten movies that are competing for 2023's coveted Best Picture Award are:
All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: the Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
Happy watching, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.