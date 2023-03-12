This Is Why I Watch The Oscars Every Year Even Though I Hate It & They Always Get It Wrong
I've watched every single broadcast since I was 10!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The Academy Awards are coming up on March 12 and, like every year since 2007, I will be watching.
But, it's not because I care about who wins or who loses. Matter of fact I actually kind of hate the Oscars.
If you're wondering why, it's because I think the Oscars are really just a bunch of rich people parading around, looking nice for the cameras and wanting to be told how awesome they are.
Plus, as nearly every single Oscar win of the last decade has taught us, the Academy Awards are not a genuine metric on what the "best" movie of the year is.
Who even remembers that Coda won Best Picture last year?
While this might sound like Stockholm syndrome — it kind of is — there are some very real reasons why I, a lover of the movies, still tune into the Oscars despite the fact that I actually kind of hate them.
And it's not irony-poisoned hate-watching either. So here are the reasons that despite all criticisms, I still watch them every year.
It's all about the movies
In this world of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, it seems movies are less and less the main focus in culture. And as a movie lover, I wish that wasn't the case!
So, it's still very fun that for one night a year, movies and the people who make them are in the zeitgeist for the general public.
Then, everything goes back to normal after that.
Wild stuff can happen
It is fun to be watching live when something absolutely wild happens.
The plain confusion at my Oscars party when the infamous "Slap" happened was a very energetic and surreal moment and it was very interesting to catch it live.
So, I still make a point to catch it live because you really never know what can happen.
Maybe they'll announce the wrong winner like they did with La La Land and Moonlight in 2017?
It's how Hollywood sees itself
This might be a little too theoretical, but the interesting thing about the Oscars is that it's the one night a year when Hollywood shows the world how it sees itself
And that can change nearly every year.
When I was a kid, it was really focused on the "legacy" of Hollywood, with lots of references to old classics like Lawrence of Arabia or To Kill A Mockingbird.
This is Hollywood saying "isn't it cool we've been entertaining you for all these years?"
In more recent years, the Oscars have been more about amplifying voices that have been largely underrepresented or excluded from the conversation.
This is Hollywood saying "isn't it cool we're righting the historical wrongs with our entertainment?"
No matter what, as a lover of movies and culture, it's always interesting to see how the movie industry presents itself.
Seeing all the celebrities I love
While yes, it's a big event made by famous people to say "isn't it awesome we're famous?" I can't deny that it is fun to see all the celebrities.
It was always great seeing new and old actors, directors and musicians dressed to the nines hanging out, laughing and just all being in the same place.
I can't stop myself from going "Oh look! It's George Clooney!" or "Right there! That's Meg Ryan!" every time I watch the broadcast.
Nostalgia
I can't lie. Watching the Oscars does fill me with a whole lot of nostalgia.
I remember watching it with my mom on the couch when I was 10, or the time we went with my grandma to a local theatre where they had a "red carpet" event for it.
Not to mention all the fun times I had watching it with my friends and girlfriend — watching the Oscars together was our first date!
So, while I think the movies they choose are usually 100% the wrong picks, I can't deny the real sentimental connection I have to this aging, lumbering, kind of boring TV special.
If this has convinced you to check out the Oscars, even if you're skeptical of them like I am, there are ways you can watch the awards show in Canada, even if you don't have cable.
