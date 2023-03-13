The 2023 Oscars Are Live & Here Are All The Academy Award Winners
Everything Everywhere All At Once got off to a strong start!
The 2023 Academy Awards are underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, where Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th annual Oscars.
We've collected all the 2023 Oscar nominees below and will update this post as winners are declared.
Here are all the Oscar nominees and winners at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor?
Ke Huy Quan, former star of The Goonies and Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, won Best Supporting actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
"This is the American dream," he said on stage.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Brendan Gleeson The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry Causeway
- Judd Hirsch The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who won Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars?
Jamie Lee Curtis claimed the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Angela Bassett Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau The Whale
- Kerry Condon The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who won Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars?
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Who won Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars?
- Austin Butler Elvis
- Colin Farrell The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser The Whale
- Paul Mescal Aftersun
- Bill Nighy Living
Who won Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars?
- Cate Blanchett Tár
- Ana de Armas Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough To Leslie
- Michelle Williams The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Best Song?
- Applause from Tell It like a Woman by Diane Warren
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maveric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson
- Naatu Naatu from RRR by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose
- This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski
Who won Best Original Score at the Oscars 2023?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Volker Bertelmann All Quiet On The Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz Babylon
- Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Son Lux Everything Everywhere All At Once
- John Williams The Fabelmans
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Best Animated Film?
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio won the Oscar.
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Who won Best Director at the Oscars 2023?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans
- Todd Field Tár
- Ruben Östlund Triangle of Sadness
Who won Best Documentary at the 2023 Oscars?
Navalny, the documentary about Russian President Vladimir Putin's foe Alexei Navalny, won the Oscar.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Who won Best Cinematography at the 2023 Oscars?
The Netflix film All Quiet On The Western Front took home the trophy for Best Cinematography.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Tár
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Costume Design?
The 2023 Oscar winner for Costume Design is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
Who won the 2023 Oscar for Film Editing?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Who won Best International Film at the 2023 Oscars?
Best Picture nominee All Quiet On The Western Front took home the Oscar for Best International Film at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- Germany All Quiet On The Western Front
- Argentina Argentina, 1985
- Belgium Close
- Poland Eo
- Ireland The Quiet Girl
Who won Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2023 Oscars?
The Whale, which transformed Brendan Fraser to make him look morbidly obese, won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Who won Best Production Design at the 2023 Oscars?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Who won Best Short Animated Film at the Oscars 2023?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year Of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Who won Best Live Action Short Film at the Oscars?
On a night when many Irish people were nominated, An Irish Goodbye won big.
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- An Irish Goodbye
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Who won Best Sound at the 2023 Oscars?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Who won Best Visual Effects at the 2023 Oscars?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Who won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2023 Oscars?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Who won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars 2023?
Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees in the category.
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle Of Sadness
You can check out the Academy's website for all the names of the Oscar nominees and winners.