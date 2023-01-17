Madonna's Upcoming Tour Includes 3 Canadian Shows & She's Kicking It Off In Vancouver
Jack Black and Amy Schumer were part of the announcement.
Madonna announced 'The Celebration Tour,' and — in the words of the pop queen herself — it's time for the good times!
Her 35-city global tour starts off in B.C. before hitting up the States and returning to Canada for a stop in Toronto and at Montreal's Bell Centre. After that, Madonna jets off to Europe.
She announced the tour in a hilarious wild video that featured a game of truth or dare involving some of the biggest names in Hollywood: Jack Black, Meg Stalter, Amy Schumer, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens and Eric Andre.
Canadian fans are already eager to access the presale for tickets to the tour's first stop at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
According to Madonna's website, the tour will be a one-of-a-kind experience with guest appearances by Bob The Drag Queen.
The set list will take audiences through four decades of the legend's iconic career.
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said on the website.
Legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club will receive presale opportunities for the North American tour leg beginning Tuesday, January 17.
Additionally, American Express Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal via Ticketmaster. That presale will begin on January 18 at 10 am local time.
The official sale goes live on the tour website on January 20 at 10 am local time. There will be ticket limits and terms, so get ready for wait times and have your credit card pre-saved to your Ticketmaster account for a smoother ticket-buying process.
There will also be VIP Packages available, which the website says may include premium tickets, a behind-the-scenes tour, group photo ops, merch and a pre-show reception.
Needless to say, 'The Celebration Tour' sounds like it will deliver all the grandeur that Madonna fans have come to expect from the music icon.
Is Madonna currently on tour?
No, she just announced the tour, but it hasn't yet begun.
Is Madonna going on tour in 2023?
Yes! The tour kicks off in Canada this July. Vancouver locals can mark their calendars for the big day — Saturday, July 15th.
When is Madonna in Toronto?
The Toronto show is on August 13 and the Montreal show is on the 16.
When was the last time Madonna toured?
The pop legend's 'Madame X Tour' ran from 2019 to 2020 — 'The Celebration Tour' will be her first one since.