60 Spicy Truth Or Dare Questions To Try With Your Friends
Bookmark this for those 3 a.m. moments 🍻
A game of truth or dare can be fun when you’re hanging out — or drinking — with friends, but it's always the same situation — you play a couple of rounds asking some pretty basic questions, then you can’t think of what to ask next. Major bummer.
That's why we’ve put together a list of spicy questions and dares to take your game to the next level.
With three levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced) our version of truth or dare is perfect for those who just want to have fun or for those who want to be rocked to their core. Please remember consent when doing some of these dares!
Beginner Level 👶
Because we want to go easy on you with this one. 👶
Truth
1. Have you ever blacked out from drinking too much?Photo by Jonah Brown on Unsplash
Throwback to your college days.
2. How many people have you kissed?
Think about it.
3. Who is the most annoying person you know?
We all know it's your sibling or that kid from your Grade 4 class.
4. Have you ever had a crush on someone way older than you?
Does Ryan Reynolds count?
5. Have you ever had a crush on someone who was dating someone else?
We can answer that for you. Yes.
6. Have you ever sent an inappropriate text to a family member?Photo by Jonas Leupe on Unsplash
Better be careful which "daddy" you're sending those nudes too.
7. If you could create your own job what would it be?
Wait, are you not living the dream already?
8. Have you ever had a dream about someone in the game?
We're looking at you, Tyler.
9. What's the biggest lie you've ever told?
10. Who are the three people you trust most?
This one should be easy for you.
Dare
1. Eat a spoonful of hot sauce
We recommend anything but ghost pepper hot sauce. That'll f**k you up.
2. Impersonate someone in the room
Impersonate someone in the — oh wait.
3. Get down on one knee and propose to the person on your leftPhoto by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash
Bonus points if you're actually dating them. 💍
4. Repeat everything the person to your right says until your next turn
God, this is annoying.
5. Peel a banana using your feet
Ok, ew. Bonus points if someone eats it after.
6. Take a shot
Pfft easy, we took three before we wrote this list.
7. Sing everything you say for 10 minutes
Live your best Lin-Manuel Miranda fantasy (that dude must do this).
8. Do push ups until it's your turn again
Who needs Leg Day?
9. Give a player of your choice a foot massage
If you like feet then you go, Glen Coco.
10. Close your eyes and send a blind text to a random personPhoto by Joshua Rondeau on Unsplash
Re triwd thos obe too. 👀 Clearly, this is no small feat.
Intermediate Level 🧑
Ooh, feeling a little spicy are we? Hopefully it's not the hot sauce from round one. 🚽🎵
Truth
1. Do you believe in love?
🎵DO YOU BELIEVE IN LIFE AFTER LOVE 🎵Is Cher still relevant?
2. How old were you when you lost your virginity?
And I oop— 🙊
3. Have you ever done drugs?
No, caffeine, Tylenol and Flintstone gummies do not count.
4. Have you ever had sexual fantasies about someone in this room?
Don't worry, we won't judge. 😜
5. Have you ever slept with someone in this room?
Is it hot in here, or is it just you? 😘
6. Have you ever been in trouble with the law?Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
Those "police officers" at the bachelorette party last month don't count. 👮♂️
7. Have you ever stolen something?
Only our heart. ❤️
8. Who was the worst kiss you ever had?
🤞Please don't say us, please don't say us. 🤞
9. Have you ever been in love?
*shouting off-key* CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE TONIGHT?🦁🐗
10. Have you ever cheated on someone?
I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed. 😞
Dare
1. Ask if you can make out with the person on your right
Does that make this a double dare?
2. Write your name on the floor with your tonguePhoto by Alex Mihai C on Unsplash
Hope you cleaned your floor before this game.
3. The dare-maker picks someone for you to go into the closet with for 7 minutes
Please remember #consent.
4. Call your ex for 5 minutes or until they hang up
We're sweating just thinking about this one.
5. Take a shot for every person playing
Done and done.
6. Take a shower fully clothed
A great way to do your laundry and clean yourself at the same time. 🚿
7. Take a shot off of the person to your left
Y'all, this doesn't have to be dirty. They can feed you the shot.
8. Ask to give the hottest person in the room a lap dance
Magic Mike, is that you?
9. Chug an entire beer in 20 secondsPhoto by rashid khreiss on Unsplash
I thought this was "intermediate."
10. Give the dare-maker a kiss on the lips
How romantic.
Advanced Level 🥷
You might want to take another shot before getting to these questions.
Truth
1. Who was the worst sex you've ever had?
And, we're off to the races.
2. Rank the people in the game on a scale of 1-10 for hotness
Just don't be mean about it.
3. Have you ever had a threesome?
This questions speaks for itself.
4. Have you ever had sex with someone and ghosted them after?
Sometimes, a booty call is just a booty call. 👻
5. What is the dirtiest thing you've ever done in the bedroom?Photo by Becca Schultz on Unsplash
Hopefully your roommate on the other side of the wall had something to cancel out the noise.
6. What's your biggest sexual fantasy?
😅
7. Who is someone you hate?
Hopefully it's nobody here.
8. What's your biggest regret?
For us, it's writing these.
9. Have you ever had unprotected sex with someone you didn't know?
Don't be silly, wrap your willy.
10. Do you go for looks or personality first?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the vainest of them all?
Dare
1. Eat a whole pack of dry Mr. Noodles
This is torture.
2. Ask to give someone in the room a topless lap dance.
Whoa there, cowboy. 🤠
3. Have phone sex with the person to your left's ex
This is gonna be painful. Imagine if the ex is into it, though? 👀
4. Spin the bottle; you must ask the person it lands on to take their shirt off, only using your teethPhoto by Souro Souvik on Unsplash
Our teeth hurt just thinking about doing this.
5. You and one person ask to give the group a team strip tease
🎵We're all in this together 🎵although, probably not what you want to hear during a strip tease.
6. Blindfolded, spin around for 10 seconds and ask to kiss the person in front you at the end of your spinning
Bonus points if you end up kissing your crush. How adorbs.
7. Ask two people to make out in front of the group for the duration of the whole next round
We ship it #otp.
8. Eat a raw egg
If Rocky can do it, so can you. 🐣
9. Ask to exchange nudes with someone in the room
Make sure they delete it after.
10. Ask one person to get completely naked
Wouldn't it be cute if everyone got completely naked with them? FRIENDSHIP IS POWER. 🌈
*This article has been updated since it was originally published in 2017.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.