Chris Rock Joked About Will Smith’s Oscar Slap With Dave Chappelle & Called Him 'Soft'

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!"

Global Staff Writer
Chris Rock. Right: Dave Chapelle.

A 'secret' comedy show was held in Los Angeles on Thursday, where Dave Chapelle spoke about his attack on stage and Chris Rock made it an opportunity to joke about the Will Smith slap.

The show took place at the Comedy Store two nights after Chapelle was attacked on stage during the Hollywood Bowl he made an appearance at the show, says the Hollywood Reporter. Chapelle was added to the show last minute. Michelle Wolf opened for the comedian, and ten minutes into the set, Chris Rock joined him on stage and remained there for the rest of the performance as the two made jokes about their recent attacks.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," Chapelle said to Rock.

“I got smacked by the softest n—- that ever rapped," Rock replied.

Chappelle also described how he tried to convince the Los Angeles police to let him to enter the room where Isaiah Lee, the man who had allegedly attacked him. was being held.

“I needed to talk to him,” explained Chappelle, who asked Lee the reason that prompted him to attack the comedian.

Chapelle - said Lee apparently was 'mentally ill,' said The Hollywood Reporter.

Rock and Chapelle then spent the remainder of the time recounting other relevant topics currently in the news such as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case and Roe v. Wade. The Hollywood Reporter says Chapelle's attack, however was the main topic of discussion.

