Chris Rock Actually Made Fun Of Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith At The 2016 Oscars Too (VIDEO)
The literal smackdown between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars has people talking, but it's not the first time the comedian has gone after Jada Pinkett Smith at the award show.
Back in 2016, Rock was hosting the Academy Awards. That particular year was controversial due to the fact that no Black people were nominated for any awards, which lead to some Hollywood names boycotting the event entirely, including Will and Jada.
During his opening monologue, Rock addressed the couple in particular.
"What happened this year? People got mad. People went mad," he said. "Jada went mad. Will went mad. Jada said she's not coming. Jada's gonna boycott the Oscars."
"Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties," Rock joked. "I wasn't invited."
He then added that was not an invitation that he would turn down.
"But I understand, I'm not hating," he continued. "Jada's mad, her man Will was not nominated for Concussion, I get it. It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated, you're right."
"It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild, Wild West," Rock added.
While that event was a few years ago, perhaps it was in Will's mind when Rock took aim at Jada during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27.
"Jada, I love ya! G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," he said, which appeared to be a joke about Jada's bald head.
Will then strode onto the stage and struck Rock, before shouting "take my wife's name out your f*cking mouth."
The actor later won an Oscar in the Best Actor category, where he appeared to address the moment.
"I want to apologize to the academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he tearfully said.
