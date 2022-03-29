Editions

The Chris Rock Comedy Show Returns To Florida & The Announcement Is Perfect Timing​​

Chris Rock performing standup. Right: The Hard Rock Hollywood Guitar Hotel.

Michael Bush | Dreamstime, @hardrockholly | Instagram

Chris Rock is making a return to the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida for his standup comedy tour, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

The event venue shared the news on Instagram right after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars, and we're starting to think Smith could be Rock's PR manager from these ticket sales!

Per the famous saying, ''bad publicity is still publicity'', and the audience is taking note. There has been a major spike in sales since the viral events at the Academy Awards.

The Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 was officially out in the public in late February, but PR teams at entertainment centers jumped at the opportunity to share the tour news after the Oscars incident.

This will be his first standup tour following a five-year pause in the comedy circuit. The show will be on April 14-15 at Hard Rock Live.

According to the ticketing website for Friday night's show, the floor seats are already sold out. The theater holds 7,000 seats total.

The floor seats are marked in gray as they are sold out.The floor seats are marked in gray as they are sold out.Ticketmaster

This all comes after Chris Rock performed a comedic monologue at the Oscars during which he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife.

Rock called her "G.I. Jane" based on her shaved head. The actress has a medical condition, alopecia, so the joke hit close to home. In response, her husband walked on stage and slapped the comedian across the face.

The incident shown to millions now begs the question: Is Will Smith invited to Chris Rock's comedy tour?

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled!

