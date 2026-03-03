Advertisement Content

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is coming back to Calgary & the lineup is stacked

Expect all-star comics and iconic Canadian venues.

The idea of seeing multiple top-tier comedians in one night already sounds like a total win. Now imagine that happening outside, in the heart of Canada's most iconic parks.

It's a combination you can look forward to at the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, which has just announced additional all-star talent for its 2026 return.

The festival is heading back to Vancouver and Calgary in August and will also stop in the GTA in September, giving Toronto-area fans their first taste of the festival's outdoor format.

This year's newly announced lineup includes comedic superstars like Bill Burr, Matt Rife, John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, Anthony Jeselnik and Adam Ray as "Dr. Phil Live," with each city hosting its own unique mix of performers.

The festival will take over Stanley Park in Vancouver and Prince's Island Park in Calgary from August 28 to 30, before heading to Erindale Park in Mississauga from September 11 to 13.

What makes the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival stand out is the flexibility in how people can choose to attend.

Ticket options range from general admission to GA+ and VIP experiences, including table seating and food services, VIP club areas with private bars, and the option to bring your own chair for a more relaxed setup.

Single-day tickets as well as two-day and full-weekend passes are available, making it easy to plan around schedules while still catching multiple big-name comics in one go.

For tickets and the full lineup, visit greatoutdoorscomedyfestival.com.

