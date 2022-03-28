Editions

Diddy Claims Will Smith & Chris Rock Settled Their Beef After The Oscars Slap

"It's all love. They're brothers."

Global Staff Writer
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Right: P Diddy.

ABC7 Chicago | Youtube, @diddy | Instagram

Just about everybody saw it when Will Smith "slapped the s--- out of" Chris Rock at the Oscars, but we're only just starting to learn what happened next between the two stars.

The most talked-about moment of the Academy Awards played out after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness by comparing her to G.I. Jane. Smith then marched up on stage, slapped Rock and told him not to say Jada's name again.

It was awkward, and remained so long after Smith won his best actor trophy a short time later.

According to P Diddy, Smith and Rock hashed things out after the show and have apparently put it behind them.

The rapper said that the two celebrities managed to talk things through at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and were on good terms, reported Page Six.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy reportedly told Page Six. "It's all love. They're brothers."

Apparently, after things cooled down, Chris Rock and Will Smith made arrangements to meet afterwards and sift through the conflict.

It's unclear who will be apologizing when that meeting happens.

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees for his outburst earlier in the show. However, he did not apologize to Rock during the speech.

Narcity reached out to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's publicists to confirm the news but did not hear back.

The Smiths and Rock had not said anything publicly about resolving the conflict as of Monday afternoon.

