Chris Rock Blasted Lululemon In His New Netflix Special For Its 'Full Of Sh*t' Wokeness

"I don't need your yoga pants politics."

Associate Editor, Vancouver
Chris Rock performing on stage. Right: Lululemon storefront.

Chris Rock's new stand-up special, Selective Outrage was the first ever live-streamed Netflix event — and the comedy legend delivered on the hype, getting real about the infamous Oscars slap and calling out woke corporate activism in one fell swoop.

"Every business is full of sh*t," he said, before specifically going after B.C. company Lululemon.

“I walked by and in the window of every Lululemon there’s a sign that says, ‘We don’t support racism, sexism, discrimination, or hate,'" he said. “I’m like, who gives a f**k? You’re just selling yoga pants. I don’t need your yoga pants politics. Tell me how you work on ball sweat. The f**k you talking about man?”

"'We don't support racism, sexism, discrimination or hate — they sell $100 yoga pants ... They hate somebody. They hate the poor," he continued, prompting an eruption of laughter. "Correction, they don't sell $100 yoga pants, they sell $100 non-racist yoga pants. I think I speak for everyone in this crowd when I say we’d prefer a pair of $20 racist yoga pants."

Fans in the audience seemed to lose it at the joke while online reactions were mixed.

Some folks commended Rock for calling out corporate virtue signaling.

Others called out the hypocrisy of the joke since Rock definitely isn't "poor."

Though the bit garnered some mixed reactions, it currently has an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

And hey, who knows, maybe Lululemon will put a few of those $100 yoga pants on sale in response to Rock's comments?

