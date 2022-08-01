NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Chris Rock Says 'Everybody Is Trying To Be A F*cking Victim' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap Apology

It seems like Christ Rock is NOT ready to make amends yet.

Trending Editor
Chris Rock. Right: Will Smith.

@chrisrock | Instagram, Will Smith | YouTube

Despite Will Smith's recent apology video for the infamous Oscars slap in March, it seems Chris Rock is not ready to kiss and make up.

In a comedy show last week — his first since Smith apologized for the Oscars slap — Rock made reference to the incident with a pointed message about how "everybody is trying to be a f*cking victim."

Taking to the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, he said, "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."

"Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids," Rock continued, according to People.

The "Suge Smith" comment appears to be in reference to Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for killing a man.

Speaking just hours after Smith's apology video was shared online, Rock continued, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

It sounds like Rock is not ready to make amends with Smith, as the actor revealed in his recent apology video that Rock was "not ready to talk."

In the clip — posted some four months after he marched on stage at the Oscars and smacked Rock for making a joke about his wife — Smith apologized to Rock and said his behaviour that night was "unacceptable."

"I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," the actor added.

During the March 27 ceremony, before he won an Oscar for Best Actor, Smith stormed onstage and slapped Rock after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star later resigned from the Academy and was given a 10-year ban from attending Oscars ceremonies.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

