Chris Rock Didn't File A Police Report About Will Smith & Here's What It Means For Charges

The LAPD say they're "available."

Global Staff Writer
Chris Rock. Right: Will Smith.

Courtesy: ABC

Comedian Chris Rock declined to file a police report after Will Smith smacked him at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rock could have accused Smith of assault and battery under California law, according to police. However, not filing the report means Smith won't be charged at this point - although there is still a chance it can happen later.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another," the LAPD said in a statement late Sunday, reported USA Today. "The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

The incident happened on one the biggest night of the year in Hollywood. Rock was preparing to present an award when he made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock compared her baldness to Demi Moore's character in the film G.I. Jane.

Smith was enraged by the comment, which poked fun at his wife's struggle with hair loss, and he stormed the stage and smacked Rock before heading back to his seat.

The actor also shouted "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth" after the slap, in a moment that was muted for North American broadcast audiences.

Following the altercation, Smith accepted the Oscar for best actor for his performance in King Richard.

During his speech he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, however, he did not acknowledge Rock or the incident.

Shortly after, the Academy released a statement on Twitter saying: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form."

An LAPD spokesperson characterized the incident as a "misdemeanor crime," the LA Times reports. That means that in order to prosecute Smith, Rock needs to cooperate and file a police report.

"If the party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the LAPD said in a statement.

In other words, Smith will only face charges if Rock changes his mind.

